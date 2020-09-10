Knights suited to tackling better premier league sides

Ipswich Knights midfielder Sho Otsuka is still in doubt with a groin/hamstring injury. Picture: Darren J McCabe Photography

AFTER a match they easily could have won, the Ipswich Knights welcome a battle against a reputable opponent on Friday night.

Knights head coach Andy Ogden hopes facing the quality Wynnum Wolves side will restore his team's attacking confidence.

The Knights lost 1-0 to cellar-dwellers Souths United at Bundamba last weekend having created enough chances to win a couple of Football Queensland Premier League encounters.

"We were a little bit flat. We shouldn't have lost the game,'' Ogden said.

"We had every opportunity to go and win the game and we didn't.

"We've got to be better. I don't like to make excuses.''

Being without striking spearhead Lachlan Munn (work transfer) and midfield organiser Sho Otsuka (injured groin/hamstring) at the same time didn't help the Knights cause.

However, Ogden said his team has enough back-up quality to get the job done.

"You've got to give young people an opportunity which I don't mind and you're going to have your ups and downs,'' he said.

"We were just disappointed we didn't quite have that spark to win the game.''

Yet to finalise his squad for the 7pm away match, Ogden said his fifth-placed team enjoyed the challenge of playing higher level sides.

"The bottom line is we tend to struggle more against the teams who sit back and who play a really deep block,'' he said.

"Maybe this week, Wynnum are in a really good vein of form. They've got good players and they've done really, really well since COVID.''

Meanwhile, Western Pride have moved into fourth spot after beating Sunshine Coast 1-0 last weekend following a mighty defensive effort with 10 men.

Pride are back at home on Saturday night against the competition leading South West Thunder side, providing another test of their recent progress.

GAME DAY

FQPL

Friday (7pm): Ipswich Knights v Wynnum at Carmichael Park.

Saturday (7pm): Western Pride v South West Thunder at Briggs Road Sporting Complex.