Knights player of future injected into Ipswich side

FOOTBALL: Having three central midfielders injured, Ipswich Knights coach Andy Ogden could have changed the formation of his squad.

However, he's promoted a hardworking under-20 player into that role rather than move other players out of their regular positions.

Knights under-20 captain Matt White will join the midfield combination in the Knights top team playing away to Capalaba on Saturday night in their latest Queensland Premier League encounter.

Regular Knights midfielders Lincoln Rule (hamstring), Eyale Teshager (hamstring) and Dave Maclot (knee) are managing tightness or injuries that have ruled them out of this weekend's game.

"He trains with us most of the time because he's part of the senior squad and he's just waiting for that opportunity,'' Ogden said of White.

"He had a good run in the team last year and performed well.

"I don't want to change the team around to suit one position. I'd rather bring in a like-for-like.''

Despite the midfield issues, Ogden is happy the rest of his squad is settled having secured a win, draw and narrow loss in their first three matches of the new QPL season.

Ogden watched some highlights of winless Capalaba's early games and expects them to be an improved side at home.

"Capalaba have lost two out of two but they also played two really good teams in Logan and Sunny Coast,'' he said.

"They've lost against what many consider to be the two that will get promoted.

"They look like to me they've strengthened from last year so it will be a game where we've really got to be up to the challenge.

"I want us to get on the ball and be brave and show that we can play.''

Pleased how his back four are progressing, Ogden is looking for his promising attack to fire. "We didn't play as well as we wanted to last week against Wynnum (drawing 1-1),'' he said.

"It was one of those games where we never really got going. But against Eagles and Hawks, we were quite fluent.

"We created many chances so I expect that we will create a fair share of chances against Capalaba. We've definitely got the firepower this year to score goals.''

Encouraged by the early efforts of goalkeeper Chris Parsons, Ogden said under-20 custodian Damon Wenck was training hard and keeping pressure on the Knights number goal-protector.

"Chris is really positive and he's a leader among the group,'' Ogden said.

"We've picked up Damon so at least we've got someone to put pressure on Chris.''

In other matches this weekend, the Ipswich City Bulls are backing up from their 6-4 extra-time FFA Cup loss to AC Carina on Tuesday night. The Bulls face Annerley on Saturday night at Elder Oval.

Western Spirit have their third round SEQ FFA Cup clash with Nambour at Kippen Park on Saturday night.

Game day

QPL: Saturday (7pm) - Ipswich Knights v Capalaba at John Fredericks Sports fields.

CL1: Saturday (6pm) - Ipswich City v Annerley at Elder Oval.

FFA Cup (SEQ Rd 3): Saturday (6pm) - Western Spirit v Nambour at Kippen Park.