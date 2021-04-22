Knights out to cleanse ‘bad demons’ in Cup showdown

The Ipswich Knights hope to get in front early rather than chasing victory in Friday night’s FFA Cup match at Bundamba. Picture: Nev Madsen.

THE Ipswich Knights have three added reasons to advance in the FFA Cup competition by beating Souths at Bundamba on Friday night.

The first is getting another good crowd along after the terrific atmosphere during their recent 2-0 Tuesday night victory over Moggill at the same ground.

"It was a great night the other night. The best crowd I've seen there in a number of years,'' said head coach Andy Ogden.

He hopes another well-supported home game can help the Knights build momentum.

TERRIFIC NIGHT: Knights tame Moggill threat

Returning to Eric Evans Reserve for the fifth round clash, Ogden also wants a win to cleanse any scars from last weekend's 6-0 defeat to Brisbane City in the Football Queensland Premier League 1 match.

"We'll focus tonight on getting ready for Souths tomorrow and that will hopefully get all those bad demons out and hopefully they put in a good performance,'' he said.

VALUABLE LESSON: Knights reflect on rare big defeat

With the Knights next FQPL1 match not until April 30, Friday night's clash can get the home team back in a winning mode.

Ipswich Knights coach Andy Ogden. Picture: David Lems

Ogden knows what his is side is capable of having beaten Souths 4-1 in their earlier FQPL1 encounter this season.

"But the scoreline wasn't as commanding as it probably looked,'' he said.

"Souths were very, very competitive and could easily have been a goal or two up on us because we didn't have a great start to that game.''

Another reason the Knights can enjoy the FFA Cup knockout match is additional game time.

"If you give any player the option of playing a game, they would do it,'' Ogden said.

"We want to have as many games as we can. It gives me an opportunity to give the guys a run, getting some good game time.''

Ogden hopes his fresher team will have an advantage over Souths, who beat Rochedale in a dramatic extra-time match on Tuesday night.

"We've had two days more than them to freshen up,'' the Knights coach said.

"And that extra time will take a little bit of a toll on them.''

Last season's FQPL goalkeeper of the year Zayne Freiberg returns to guard the net.

However, defender Nick Piper (hamstring) joins Mitch Herrmann (ankle) on the sideline.

As he often does, Ogden will bring three under-23 players into the senior squad.

Ipswich Knights defender Nicholas Piper will miss Friday night’s FFA Cup match with a hamstring injury. Picture: Nev Madsen.

As the Knights finalise preparations for the FFA Cup showdown, Western Pride tackle Southside Eagles in tonight's FQPL1 catch-up match at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

Head coach Brian Hastings was planning minor changes after Pride's 3-2 victory over Mitchelton last Sunday night.

Western Spirit also have a home game this weekend, playing The Lakes at Kippen Park in their latest Brisbane Premier League match on Saturday night.

GAME DAY

FQPL1: Thursday (8.30pm) - Western Pride v Southside Eagles at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

FFA Cup Rd 5: Friday (7.45pm) - Ipswich Knights v Souths at Eric Evans Oval, Bundamba.

NPLW: Saturday (6.15pm) - Western Pride v Logan at Cornubia Park.

BPL: Saturday (6pm) - Western Spirit v The Lakes at Kippen Park.

CL1: Sunday (6pm) - Ipswich City Bulls v AC Carina at Carina; Ripley Valley v North Pine at Bob Brock Park.

CL2: Saturday (3pm) - Springfield United v Redcliffe at Talobilla Park.