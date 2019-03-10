Knights learn from letting game slip in goalfest

The 2019 Ipswich Knights Queensland Premier League team that played Holland Park on Saturday night.

FOOTBALL: Up 3-1 and looking like adding a few more goals, the Ipswich Knights were showcasing their attacking promise in their latest Queensland Premier League encounter.

However, a home team fightback and lucky breakaway goal from the final play of the duel left the Knights reflecting on a mixed night of success.

Head coach Andy Ogden conceded losing 5-4 in their second match of the season was a game that slipped away.

However, he found plenty to build on in the goalfest after an opening round 1-0 win a week earlier.

"It shows me we have got the ability to play,'' Ogden said.

"Now we've just got to work on the real team togetherness and not giving away silly chances and things like that, which will come.

"We are a new squad. That's our second fixture game together.''

Ogden was impressed with his team's performance until Holland Park landed the two late killer blows.

"For 70 minutes, we were absolutely superb,'' the experienced coach said.

Having a two-goal edge had the Knights looking at back-to-back wins.

However, Ogden praised Holland Park's representative goalkeeper Nick Tubbs and a dangerous ex-NPL striking recruit who caused havoc up front.

"They (Holland Park) were really direct and for long periods of the game we handled it really well,'' he said.

"But we came unstuck with a little bit of defending deficiencies; whereas last week, we were really solid.

"It was a different set of strikers and they were very aggressive.''

Odgen gave Tubbs the maximum three points coaches award after a game.

"He was absolutely superb,'' Ogden said of the opposing goalie.

"Even though we lost, the way we played just gives us a lot of belief that we are on the right track.''

Midfielder Emmanuel Peter scored the Knights first goal before Japanese recruit Yuta Kasahara put the Knights 2-1 up.

Consistent striker Lachlan Munn netted the next two goals as the Knights threatened to build an even bigger lead.

Ogden said one of the most disappointing aspects of the game was conceding two goals off corners.

"There were some individual errors but we want to stick together as a team,'' he said.

"We let one slip to be honest but we get back on the bike.''

The Knights play Wynnum away this weekend due to some problems with the Ipswich club's field at Bundamba.

The Knights under-20 and under-18 sides remained unbeaten after overpowering Holland Park in their latest games.

State of play

QPL: Holland Park 5 def Ipswich Knights 4 (Lachlan Munn 2, Emmanuel Peter, Yuta Kasahara) at White Hill Reserve.

U20: Ipswich Knights def Holland Park 3-0. U18: Ipswich Knights def Holland Park 4-0.