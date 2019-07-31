Knights land Sharks rake for 2020

Jayden Brailey of the Sharks looks to pass the ball during the Round 3 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and Cronulla Sharks at 1300SMILES Stadium, Townsville, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (AAP Image/Michael Chambers) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Jayden Brailey has been formally released from the final year of his contract at Cronulla to join the Newcastle Knights.

The Sharks have declared pressure from their salary cap penalty and the re-signing of Brailey's younger brother, NSW under-20s hooker Blayke, made it impossible to retain the talented dummy-half.

Contracted until the end of 2020 with Cronulla, Brailey will move to Newcastle next season on what is expected to be a three-year deal.

"The fact that we recently signed another hooker, extending the contract of his brother Blayke,

meant salary cap pressures due to fines levelled against us for previous breeches would have made it almost impossible to offer Jayden a suitable contract going forward," Sharks General Manager of Football Phil Moss said.

"The fact that he could secure this opportunity elsewhere resulted in us granting his release request for 2020.

"Jayden has been, and for the remainder of this season will continued to be, a valued member of our club and while he will be missed and we are disappointed to see him moving on, we understand his reasons and wish him well.''

A local junior, who has played 62 first grade games, Brailey said he was disappointed to leave the club but thankful to receive the release.

"I'm disappointed to be moving on from the Sharks,'' Brailey said.

It's always been a dream of mine to be playing for my junior club since I was a young kid and I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunities they have given me.

"I have so many fond memories, as well as mates here that will last a lifetime."