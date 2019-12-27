Knights kids Roar ahead with valuable experience

KEEN TO ASSIST: Ipswich Knights ball boys have been helping out at recent Brisbane Roar matches.

AS the Ipswich Knights prepare for their National Premier Leagues football debut in 2020, the club is benefiting from an important relationship.

That is with the Brisbane Roar A-League organisation.

Since the Roar expanded into the Ipswich region two years ago, the Knights have been assisted by higher level coaches working with their teams at Bundamba and Ebbw Vale.

That included a training session with the Roar squad.

“Roar have been very open to help us out in any sort of coach education for our coaches,’’ club vice-president Danny Wilson said.

Another boost for the Knights has been staging National Youth League (NYL) matches between the Roar team of the future, playing against Adelaide United last year and Melbourne Victory a month ago.

“It’s just a good relationship where we can help them out and we’ve been lucky enough to host some of the National Youth League games,’’ Wilson said.

“It’s good to get the games in the region.’’

Wilson is also excited about another recent initiative – having Knights ball boys assist and gain wider exposure in a professional environment at Roar NYL and W-League games.

“It’s boys and girls . . . it’s really good for them,’’ Wilson said. “They get to close to the action. They get to watch the teams.’’

Heading into the new year, Wilson hopes the Roar-Knights partnership can continue to help Ipswich players, especially in the restructured Football Queensland competition.

Knights junior teams will join Western Pride sides in next year’s NPL state competition.

“It’s slowly building,’’ Wilson said, keen to see the club bolster all aspects of his work in the community.

“We just need to really concentrate on making sure we provide a platform for all the players.

“Our selection process trials went really well. We’ve got a lot of Ipswich-based players in our sides.

“We need to make sure we work hard and with the hard work, I’m sure we’ll get some good positive results.’’

With coaching stability led by Andy Ogden at senior level, the Knights are looking to impress in next year’s NPL (junior) and Queensland Premier League (senior) competitions.

“We’re getting a really good culture down there (at club grounds),’’ Wilson said.

“Having people come and be involved with our-first team squad has been really good.

“We just need to make sure we get some respect back into the league.

“We’re certainly happy with where we are going and we believe that we’ve got the basis to be a good strong club.’’

Knights junior and senior teams will also play in the Mitchelton 100 pre-season tournament starting in the new year.