Knights keeping positive about top five challenge

TAKING CHARGE: Ipswich Knights striker Mathew Drummond hustles for the ball on his way to scoring two goals in his team's 3-1 QPL under-20 win over Sunshine Coast on Saturday. Rob Williams

FOOTBALL: Given the ongoing battle with top five sides, Ipswich Knights coach Andy Ogden is far from devastated about his team's latest Queensland Premier League loss.

While he knows his team could have at least secured a point at Bundamba, Ogden said the 2-1 defeat to Sunshine Coast on Saturday night highlighted his team's attitude.

"It was a very tight game,'' Ogden said.

"I was happy with the way we played.

"This group of games we've got now, in previous years we wouldn't be going into them thinking 'we're going to win, we're going to get a point minimum' - all these positive things.

"We know it's a really, really tough run. We've actually got the top five in a row.''

That continues when the sixth-placed Knights tackle competition leaders Logan in their next match at Bundamba on June 2.

However, Ogden was encouraged by recent performances including wins over Sunshine Coast and Mitchelton and a 3-3 draw with pacesetters Logan.

"That's a good seven points out of a possible 12 that maybe in another year we thought we wouldn't have got that,'' he said.

In their latest game, the Knights had a goal controversially disallowed in the first half which would have put the visitors on the back foot.

"It could have been a little bit different but when you play those top five teams, there's very small margins whether you sometimes get a point, get three points or have a loss,'' Ogden said.

"We accept it and we move on.''

Sunshine Coast capitalised on their good fortune to lead 1-0 at halftime before going 2-0 ahead.

The Knights kept their hopes of a draw alive when Nick Edwards scored in the 78th minute. However, Sunshine Coast held on.

"We had a strong team. We played quite well to be honest,'' Ogden said.

Ipswich Knights under-20 footballer Lucky Joe flies high with the Sunshine Coast goalkeeper in their Saturday afternoon clash at Bundamba. The Knights won 3-1. Rob Williams

The competition-leading Knights under-20 side maintained their impressive recent form with a 3-1 win over Sunshine Coast on Saturday afternoon.

Under-20 player Lucky Joe received some game time in the Knights' first grade outfit.

In Capital League 1, Western Spirit drew 0-0 with Samford on Saturday night in a performance head coach David Coles described as "a poor exhibition by the lads''.

"It was a reflection of Wednesday night (playing after a midweek Canale Cup game),'' Coles said.

"We come away with a point which doesn't really helps us the way the league is going.''

Heading into their latest away game, Spirit were anxious to strengthen their position being on the fringe of the CL1 top four this season.

State of play

QPL: Sunshine Coast 2 def Ipswich Knights 1 (Nick Edwards). U20: Ipswich Knights 3 (Matt Drummond 2, Tyran Paz) def Sunshine Coast 1.

CL1: Western Spirit drew Samford 0-0.