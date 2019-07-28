Knights in positive mood as finals loom

Ipswich Knights player Emmanuel Peter makes a positive run during today's 4-1 Queensland Premier League victory against Holland Park at Bundamba.

Ipswich Knights player Emmanuel Peter makes a positive run during today's 4-1 Queensland Premier League victory against Holland Park at Bundamba. Cordell Richardson

FOOTBALL: The Ipswich Knights capitalised on their recent progress with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Holland Park in this afternoon's Queensland Premier League match at Bundamba.

The win strengthened their position for the finals, keeping the Knights unbeaten at their home base in four previous encounters.

"We weren't brilliant,'' head coach Andy Ogden said, noting how the Eric Evans Reserve surface is starting to wear. "In patches we looked really dangerous.''

Ben Barratt scored his first goal for the Knights from a header before Jack Cabassi converted a penalty.

Dependable striker Lachlan Munn finished the job with two second half goals.

Munn and wide left Lucky Joe were among the Knights' best this afternoon.

The Knights have a final home game before the QPL finals - against Southside Eagles on Saturday night.

"The boys are in a good mood at the moment and the level we played, we can cause a few problems (in the finals),'' Ogden said.

In other weekend results, the Ipswich City Bulls Capital League 1 finals' hopes nosedived after a 1-0 loss to North Star at O'Callaghan Park.

Top three hopefuls Springfield United drew 1-1 with North Lakes in their latest CL3 match.

The sixth-placed Ipswich City women outclassed North Brisbane 9-3 at Sutton Park as they near the end of their Brisbane Women's Premier League season.

State of play

QPL: Ipswich Knights 4 (Lachlan Munn 2, Ben Barratt, Jack Cabassi) def Holland Park 1.

U20: Knights def Holland Park 8-1. U18: Knights def Holland Park 5-1.

CL1: North Star def Ipswich City 1-0.

CL3: Springfield United drew North Lakes 1-1.

BWPL: Ipswich City def North Brisbane 9-3.