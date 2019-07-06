Knights hoping Joe becomes a 'Lucky' charm

FOOTBALL: The Ipswich Knights are hoping one of their "lucky'' additions makes another decisive impact as they tackle a heavyweight Queensland Premier League opponent tomorrow.

Former Lions player Lucky Joe scored his first senior team goal in the Knights' 4-1 victory over Souths United last weekend.

Returning to their home base at Bundamba tomorrow, the Knights face an even tougher assignment against Capalaba, a team currently in second and looking for promotion to next year's National Premier Leagues competition.

"They're desperate to win every game,'' Knights head coach Andy Ogden said.

Ironically, Capalaba did the Knights a favour by beating Wynnum 3-2 in a catch-up match on Tuesday night.

That gave the sixth-placed Knights a small buffer over Wynnum as the Ipswich side makes a second round bid to make the finals.

Ogden was encouraged by last weekend's win, which featured Joe being rewarded with a deserved goal.

After Joe's massive effort, Ogden said he would consider how to best use his talents in Ipswich's latest match at Eric Evans Oval.

"He was at my brother's team at Lions,'' Ogden said. "I knew a fair bit about him.''

After Lucky was recommended as an exciting prospect, the Knights head coach welcomed him into the youth-focused Ipswich program.

The Knights have defender Robbie Baker returning for tomorrow's game but have Corey Lucas and Nahom Waldo unavailable.

Although the Knights lost 4-3 to Capalaba in the first round, Ogden knows his team is capable of an upset having already beaten the competition leading Sunshine Coast side this season.

QPL: Sunday (3pm) - Ipswich Knights v Capalaba at Eric Evans Oval. U18s play at 11am with U20 match at 1pm.