Knights grapple with way to unlock winnable games

Ipswich Knights footballer Sho Otsuka has been one of the Football Queensland Premier League team’s most consistent players. Picture: Darren J McCabe Photography

Ipswich Knights footballer Sho Otsuka has been one of the Football Queensland Premier League team’s most consistent players. Picture: Darren J McCabe Photography

YOU play poorly and salvage a draw. You dominate an opposition and lose. That's football.

However, that truism in sport doesn't make it any easier when your team is the victim.

The Ipswich Knights were tonight feeling that as they reflected on this afternoon's 1-0 Football Queensland Premier League loss to Mitchelton at Bundamba.

In third place heading into the game, the Knights were eager to consolidate their recent two win, two draw record, especially having endured four games in two weeks.

Although a freshen up helped late last week, the Knights were unable to replicate their dangerous attack that overpowered Rochedale 3-0 at the same ground a week earlier.

"It was disappointing because we totally dominated,'' head coach Andy Ogden said of today's effort. "It was frustrating.''

Odgen said his team should have been ahead at halftime and only went behind from a free kick converted from Mitchelton numbers and a lucky bounce in the box.

"The first half especially we were in charge of the game,'' he said.

"We actually played decent football.''

However, with the hotly anticipated local derby against Western Pride looming on Saturday night, Ogden knows there is no time to dwell on a game they had every chance of winning.

Western Pride have recovered slightly from two setbacks of their own to find some timely form.

The Knights will need their skilful strikers back on song for the derby at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

A week between games will help after back-to-back midweek encounters, both resulting in draws.

"The sad part is against Eagles we only deserved a draw because we were sloppy and not that good,'' he said. "But today I thought we were good in patches and created good chances that we didn't convert, and you walk away with nothing.

"That happens in football and you've got to find a way of unlocking things and scoring a goal when you are the dominant team.

"We couldn't do that today for some reason.''

Among encouraging signs for the Knights this afternoon were under-20 recruit Murray Thistlewaite gaining more valuable game time and a 20 minute return of attacker Nick Edwards from a recent ankle injury.

Japanese recruit Sho Otsuka continued his impressive consistent form.

"He doesn't speak really good English but he's quality,'' Ogden said, noting he does his talking on the football field.

STATE OF PLAY

FQPL: Mitchelton def Ipswich Knights 1-0.

U20: Mitchelton def Ipswich Knights 5-2.

U18: Mitchelton def Ipswich Knights 3-1.