Knights give young guns opportunity

Ipswich Knights club captain Jack Cabassi tries to control the ball in last weekend's QPL match against Rochedale at Bundamba. Rob Williams

FOOTBALL: Ipswich Knights coach Andy Ogden is looking to give his younger players more game time in Saturday night's Queensland Premier League clash against top four contenders Logan at Cornubia Park.

With experienced midfielder Lincoln Rule unavailable, Eyale Teshager battling a hamstring problem and Dave Maclot on the comeback trail from injury, Ogden was looking to include Robbie Baker, Matt White and Murray Thistlewaite in this week's game day options.

"We'll give the kids an opportunity,'' Ogden said, continuing his policy of promoting youth when he can.

"It's all about timing and you can't throw a good young player into a first team because they are not ready. They have got to be consistently good at 20s and get a feel for the pace of the game at the senior level.

"I expect over the next couple of years, we'll get a good group through. They have to step up as well.

"That's the good thing. We'll give them chances this year.''

The Knights have also signed former Western Pride attacker Tyran Paz, giving them more speed up front.

"He gives us another option in the front third but that's probably not the way we're lacking at the moment,'' he said.

Ogden said shoring up his team's defence was the main priority against Logan after reviewing the video from last weekend's 4-0 loss to Rochedale.

"We'll probably change back to a 4-4-2 formation and see if we can be a little bit tighter through the middle,'' he said.

"The goals we conceded against Rochedale were unfortunately all poor but if we would have taken our chances, it would have been a different game.''

Logan eliminated their Toowoomba opponents 3-1 in a mid-week FFA Cup clash.

In Capital League 1 and Capital League 3 matches this weekend, all regional teams have away games.

However, the Ipswich City Bulls are home to Peninsula in their Brisbane Women's Premier League match on Saturday afternoon at Sutton Park.

Game day

QPL: Saturday (6.15pm) - Ipswich Knights v Logan at Cornubia Park.

CL1: Saturday (6.15pm) - Ipswich City v Virginia United at Albert Bishop Park. Sunday (5pm): Western Spirit v Moggill at Bellbowrie.

CL3: Saturday (3pm) - Ripley Valley v Redcliffe at Talobilla Park. Sunday (5pm): Springfield United v Logan at Compton Park.

BWPL: Saturday (5.15pm) - Ipswich City v Peninsula at Sutton Park.