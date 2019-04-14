Knights gain value from FFA Cup loss to skilful Coast colts

FOOTBALL: The Ipswich Knights made an early exit from this year's FFA Cup competition but not before receiving some useful gains.

Home side Coomera Colts overrran the Knights 4-2 in Saturday night's round 4 clash in the national knockout series.

As Knights head coach Andy Ogden expected, Coomera were a skilful side featuring a number of import players.

"They (Coomera) were a good team. We didn't defend well,'' Ogden said.

"We gave probably the first three goals to them just through poor defending.

"They had good players all the park. They were very professional.

"We had our chances and making five changes to the team makes a big, big difference.''

However, Ogden was pleased his team had an extra game before the Easter break as they prepare for a Queensland Premier League showdown with Rochedale.

Ogden rested some key players, giving Knights under- 20 talents Jack Mcgrath, Nathan Garcia, Murray Thistlewaite and Flyn Park valuable game time.

Mcgrath scored both Knights goals. "He's only 17 that so bodes well for the future for him. He'll get more opportunities as the year goes on,'' Ogden said.

"It was a really good game for us because everyone realised we didn't play anywhere near our potential and we were sloppy in different areas so coming in for a full two weeks to get ready for Rochedale, it (the loss) won't be a bad thing for us.

"We would have been happy to go through in the Cup but it's definitely not the end of the world.

"It wasn't a win but we definitely got something out of it.''

The Knights players will have a pool recovery session on Tuesday before gym training on Thursday leading into the Easter weekend off.

The Knights are in third place in the QPL.

In Capital League 1 premiership matches, Ipswich City and Western Spirit both suffered defeats.

The Bulls lost 1-0 to AC Carina at home on Saturday night as Spirit went down 2-1 to North Star in their away game.

The Bulls Reserves had their first loss of the season, going down 3-2 to AC Carina on Saturday afternoon at Sutton Park.

Springfield firing

Springfield United continued their winning run in the Capital League 3 competition, beating Logan Roos 6-2 on Friday night.

"It was a really good performance from our lads,'' coach Michael Keating said.

After going a goal down against the run of play, Springfield regrouped and equalised before taking charge and leading 4-1 at halftime.

"The game was played at a very fast pace which our lads dealt with better,'' Keating said.

"The Roos had some really good technical players.''

Cameron Kleinhans scored two goals for his unbeaten team. Other goal-getters were Teddy Henry, Giacomo Mellino, Cameron Osborne and Nathan Crowley.

State of play

FFA Cup: Coomera Colts 4 def Ipswich Knights 2 (Jack Mcgrath) at Coomera.

CL1: AC Carina def Ipswich City 1-0; North Star def Western Spirit 2-1. Reserves: AC Carina def Ipswich City 3-2; Western Spirit def North Star 3-2.

CL3: Springfield United 6 (Cameron Kleinhans 2, Teddy Henry, Giacomo Mellino, Cameron Osborne, Nathan Crowley) def Logan Roos 2.