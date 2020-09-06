Knights frustration as promising attack fails to find target

Ipswich Knights striker Michael Morrow shared in several attacking raids without reward today. Picture: Cordell Richardson

IT'S frustrating enough when you lose on home turf after a week's break from hotly contested Football Queensland Premier League fixtures.

But when you create enough chances to win three games and go down, it's even tougher to take.

That's exactly how Ipswich Knights speedster Michael Morrow felt following this afternoon's 1-0 loss to Souths United at Bundamba.

The Knights dominated the attack for large portions of the match, being unable to find the net.

Making matters worse was Souths United's goal came from a corner and goal mouth scramble beating Knights goalkeeper Zayne Freiberg at close range after he had a superb match.

But that's football as former Mitchelton and Western Pride recruit Morrow knows as well as anyone being in the thick of the many forward moves.

"We didn't play well enough in the first half,'' Morrow said. "We did better in the second half. We've just got to work on trying to finish them.''

The Knights cause wasn't helped losing regular goal scorer Lachlan Munn for the rest of the season due to a work transfer.

Ipswich's most consistent midfielder Sho Otsuka could only watch on from the sideline after he was injured.

Head coach Andy Ogden was planning to give promising under-20 player Murray Thistlewaite a starting opportunity before he became ill.

However, the Knights still had enough firepower and skill, especially from Morrow, Nick Edwards and Lucky Joe who linked multiple times without converting the final shot.

With matches against Wynnum and competition heavyweights Logan looming, the Knights have to regroup quickly to hold their top four spot.

"We've got Wolves next Friday. We've got to get three points from that,'' Morrow, 23, said.

A positive for the Ipswich side was the second half return of captain Jack Cabassi from recent hamstring issues.

Michael Morrow

Morrow meanwhile has played in every Knights game this season.

The first team has five wins, two draws and four losses.

With Western Pride upstaging Sunshine Coast 1-0 last night, the battle to keep pace with the leaders is on.

The always lively Morrow was part of the Pride team that was last year relegated from the National Premier League competition.

When Mitch Herrmann and Josh Wilson switched clubs, Morrow saw it as a chance to join the Knights too.

Although enjoying his roaming freedom upfront, Morrow conceded he needed to review his performance closely.

"That's two home games now we haven't scored so we've got to look at that,'' he said.

The aspiring teacher said the Knights definitely missed Munn and Otsuka today, something the team will also have to address being genuine finals contenders.

In better news for the Knights, the club's under-20 and under-18 teams both had vital wins today.

The U20s won 5-2 with the U18s getting up 3-1 after both sides drew with the table-topping Western Pride sides in their previous clashes.

FQPL: Souths United def Ipswich Knights 1-0; Western Pride 1 (Kelton Scriggins) def Sunshine Coast 0.

CL1: Ipswich City 3 (Nick Carson 2, Mitchell McLeod) def Virginia United 2.