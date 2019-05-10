Knights eye upset despite key player losses

WITH four frontline players missing, including two suspended, the Ipswich Knights depth is being heavily tested this season.

That Queensland Premier League situation will challenge the sixth-placed Knights again this weekend when they head to the Sunshine Coast to play the third-placed Wanderers.

Victory on Sunday and over the next couple of weeks will elevate the Knights back into the top three standings. However, a few losses on the trot will see the Ipswich side join the football cellar-dwellers.

Having skilful attacking recruits Forkpah Ballah and Nahom Waldo suspended for recent indiscretions hasn't helped the Knights build on some early season progress.

Regular defender Ben Taylor is also unlikely to play this weekend having suffered a knee injury in last weekend's 3-3 draw with Logan.

Knights head coach Andy Ogden is hoping key midfielder Dave Maclot can return to the top side having missed the first eight games with injury.

Ogden is keen to inject Mac-lot back into his team after he played in recent under-20 games.

Experienced midfielder Lincoln Rule returns after being unavailable last weekend.

Although being down on first-time squad regulars recently, Ogden has been impressed with the attitude of his players, including youth replacements like Murray Thistlewaite and Jack Mcgrath.

They have stepped up along with Matt White and Robbie Baker in keeping the Knights competitive.

However, Ogden is fully aware of the next few weeks where the Knights play Sunshine Coast twice, before reverse clashes with big guns like Logan.

With three wins and two draws, the Knights have plenty to keep them motivated.

"The last couple of days have just shown how much attitude is about winning games,'' Ogden said. "We're going up there with confidence and hopefully an upset.''