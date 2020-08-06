Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ipswich Knights player Michael Morrow finished off some superb team build-up to salvage a vital point in his team’s latest Football Queensland Premier League match. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Ipswich Knights player Michael Morrow finished off some superb team build-up to salvage a vital point in his team’s latest Football Queensland Premier League match. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Soccer

Knights escape danger game focused on quick recovery

David Lems
6th Aug 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TAKING extra care will be a major focus for the Ipswich Knights after they secured a valuable point in a danger Football Queensland Premier League match.

Without some key players and a busy playing schedule, the Knights salvaged a 1-1 draw with Sunshine Coast in last night's catch-up encounter at Kawana.

Although disappointed not to secure back-to-back victories, head coach Andy Ogden said a draw was better than a loss in a tough away game without dependable strikers Lachlan Munn (unavailable) and the injured Nick Edwards (ankle).

However, the Knights depth answered the challenge with off-season recruit Michael Morrow scoring the equaliser after some fine team build-up from Josh Wilson and Lucky Joe.

"No one was what I consider at their best but the goal was very good,'' Ogden said.

The coach said his team was untypically flat most likely from the Wednesday night travel up the highway.

The game was also played on a tiny field, making it difficult to open up the attack.

"The good part was we did at least get a point,'' he said.

"We still had good enough chances to win the game.''

PROMISING SIGNS: Knights open season with extra confidence

FALSE START: Mixed reactions to another football delay

 

Ipswich Knights head coach Andy Ogden
Ipswich Knights head coach Andy Ogden

With only three players on the bench, the Knights also lost captain Jack Cabassi who is suffering from hamstring problems.

But under-20 players like Darren Barton served the team well in what was a logistically challenging encounter.

The Knights have a home game against Rochedale on Sunday afternoon before another mid-week game against Southside Eagles.

Ogden was planning a recovery session on Friday night with some time in the pool, lots of stretching and a light run, wisely cautious about his players.

"We have got a busy schedule the next few weeks, a game every three or four days,'' Ogden said.

"You don't get much training in unfortunately so it's just a matter of trying to recover . . . because we are not all fully fit from the (COVID) break.''

Sunday's FQPL match at Bundamba is at 3pm.

More Stories

Show More
football injuries football queensland premier league ipswich knights fc ipswich soccer news sunshine coast football
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire season preparations leave city under cloud

        Premium Content Fire season preparations leave city under cloud

        News Dam authorities say this week’s hazard reduction burning is almost complete, but will leave some smoke haze

        Mud crab bandits fined more than $20K for low act

        Premium Content Mud crab bandits fined more than $20K for low act

        Crime Umesh and Vinal Chand: Bundamba crab thieves in court

        No new COVID-19 cases, but confusion over positive result

        Premium Content No new COVID-19 cases, but confusion over positive result

        News Qld coronavirus: No new COVID-19 cases, but confusion over positive result

        Police confront Somerset pair who ‘refused to isolate’

        Premium Content Police confront Somerset pair who ‘refused to isolate’

        Crime A man and woman who ‘don’t believe in coronavirus’ said they were starting to feel...