Knights escape danger game focused on quick recovery

Ipswich Knights player Michael Morrow finished off some superb team build-up to salvage a vital point in his team’s latest Football Queensland Premier League match. Picture: Cordell Richardson

TAKING extra care will be a major focus for the Ipswich Knights after they secured a valuable point in a danger Football Queensland Premier League match.

Without some key players and a busy playing schedule, the Knights salvaged a 1-1 draw with Sunshine Coast in last night's catch-up encounter at Kawana.

Although disappointed not to secure back-to-back victories, head coach Andy Ogden said a draw was better than a loss in a tough away game without dependable strikers Lachlan Munn (unavailable) and the injured Nick Edwards (ankle).

However, the Knights depth answered the challenge with off-season recruit Michael Morrow scoring the equaliser after some fine team build-up from Josh Wilson and Lucky Joe.

"No one was what I consider at their best but the goal was very good,'' Ogden said.

The coach said his team was untypically flat most likely from the Wednesday night travel up the highway.

The game was also played on a tiny field, making it difficult to open up the attack.

"The good part was we did at least get a point,'' he said.

"We still had good enough chances to win the game.''

With only three players on the bench, the Knights also lost captain Jack Cabassi who is suffering from hamstring problems.

But under-20 players like Darren Barton served the team well in what was a logistically challenging encounter.

The Knights have a home game against Rochedale on Sunday afternoon before another mid-week game against Southside Eagles.

Ogden was planning a recovery session on Friday night with some time in the pool, lots of stretching and a light run, wisely cautious about his players.

"We have got a busy schedule the next few weeks, a game every three or four days,'' Ogden said.

"You don't get much training in unfortunately so it's just a matter of trying to recover . . . because we are not all fully fit from the (COVID) break.''

Sunday's FQPL match at Bundamba is at 3pm.