Knights display early pace in new QPL challenge

Ipswich Knights striker Lachlan Munn scored a double in his team’s first win of the new Queensland Premier League season. Picture: Cordell Richardson

DEPENDABLE defence, electric pace and a dash of class.

The Ipswich Knights opened their 2020 Queensland Premier League season with a solid away victory.

Head coach Andy Ogden was encouraged by his team’s 4-2 victory over Souths United, especially given the disrupted pre-season due to wet weather.

“We definitely weren’t at our best in relation to the way I think we can play,’’ Ogden said.

“But it’s good to start with a win and I think part of that was the disrupted pre-season.’’

After an even first 15 minutes, the Knights scored first through Japanese recruit Sho Otsuka. He calmly struck a rebound outside the box to give the Knights a handy lead.

“The Japanese boy has definitely got some real class,’’ Ogden said.

Souths levelled at 1-1 through a penalty before the Knights went 2-1 up following great build-up from Otsuka and former Western Pride winger Michael Morrow.

Striker Lachlan Munn completed the job.

The teams were 2-2 at halftime after Souths equalised again off a deflection.

However, it was the Knights third goal that broke the game open.

After some fantastic work down the right side involving Morrow, Knights captain Jack Cabassi advanced from fullback to score at the other end of the field.

“It was a fantastic desire to be involved,’’ Ogden said.

Ogden was also impressed with Morrow’s “electric pace’’ in his first game for the club.

Munn sealed the victory with his second goal after Mitch Herrmann came on and produced some quality football.

“The top three were very good,’’ Ogden said.

“We looked really dangerous on the break with the power and pace we’ve got.

“The middle three did the job but they weren’t on the ball as much as we usually are.

“Defensively were quite strong.’’

Goalkeeper Zayne Freiberg was solid returning to the QPL, working with Cabassi, Ben Barrett, Hayoto Kame and Aaron Midkiff.

The senior team’s win came after the Knights under-20 side continued where they left off last season with a 9-1 win over Souths United.

Alex Golding scored four goals.

Looking ahead to his team’s next battle against QPL “red hot’’ favourites Logan, Ogden was pleased to see the depth at the club.

With players like Nahom Waldo starting in the 20s, Ogden has healthy competition for spots.

The Knights under-18 side lost their opening encounter 3-2 conceding a penalty after coming from two goals down.

State of play

QPL: Ipswich Knights 4 (Lachlan Munn 2, Sho Otsuka, Jack Cabassi) def Souths United .

U20: Knights def South United 9-1. U18: Souths United def Knights 3-2.