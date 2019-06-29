Knights buzzing to rebound from poor effort

Ipswich Knights defenders like Corey Lucas hope the team can rise again to victory in Sunday's Queensland Premier League clash at Bundamba.

FOOTBALL: With last weekend's uncharacteristic lapse ringing in their ears, the Ipswich Knights are out to make amends in Sunday's Queensland Premier League clash at Bundamba.

The sixth-placed Knights can restore their top four hopes with victory over Souths United at Eric Evans Oval.

The Knights wasted a golden chance in last weekend's 1-0 loss to Mitchelton at home.

"Everybody was so disappointed with the performance last week,'' head coach Andy Ogden said.

"If we were on our game last week, it was a great opportunity to get into a really strong position but we let ourselves down.

"Everybody was really buzzing at training. We want to try and make it right.''

The Knights will be boosted by the return of influential striker Lachlan Munn from an overseas trip.

Ben Taylor is also back after regaining his fitness in the under-20s.

However, Ogden will be without experienced midfielder Dave Maclot who has endured a luckless season. After just getting back from injury, Maclot injured his ankle in last weekend's match.

Luckless Ipswich Knights footballer David Maclot. Rob Williams

Regular Knight Matt White will serve a one-week suspension for accruing his quota of yellow cards.

The Knights (17 points) need to string a series of wins together to keep pace with the top five currently featuring Sunshine Coast (28), Capalaba (27), Logan (22), Mitchelton (21) and Rochedale (21).

Knowing how challenging it is to field a full-strength side, Ogden remained upbeat.

"Everyone is the same,'' he said. "I try not to worry about it. I look at it as a good opportunity for other people to show what they can do at this level.''

QPL: Sunday (3pm) - Ipswich Knights v Souths United at Eric Evans Oval, Bundamba.