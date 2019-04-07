Knights, Bulls in hot pursuit of football leaders

FOOTBALL: If only for a disappointing loss last month, the Ipswich Knights would be top of the table in this year's Queensland Premier League competition.

However, Knights head coach Andy Ogden is delighted with his team's premiership progress heading towards Easter after securing their third win last night.

Despite losing some key players through injury, the Knights overcame Mitchelton 2-0 in another defensively strong performance at Teralba Park.

"We're very happy,'' Ogden said, reflecting on his team's effort against one of the sides touted as premiership contenders.

"We looked really solid.''

The Knights led early when Robbie Baker scored a close range goal from a corner.

Emmanuel Peter capitalised on some determined attack soon after in the first half to consolidate Ipswich's advantage.

But while those goals were satisfying, Ogden was most impressed with how the Knights young guns seized on their opportunity.

With Ben Taylor (work) and Nick Edwards (sore ankle) out, the Knights then lost captain Jack Cabassi to a groin strain late in the first half.

That gave under-20 regular Nathan Garcia a chance to impress off the bench, which he did along with other teenage players Jack Mcgrath, Murray Thistlethwaite, Baker and Matt White.

"As a whole we are contributing really, really well but whoever is coming in seems to be rising to the challenge,'' Ogden said.

"It's the third formation we've played in three weeks, which is a credit to the boys.''

The Knights head coach also praised goalkeeper Chris Parsons and defender Corey Lucas for fine games.

"The pleasing aspect was again Chris really didn't have to make any saves,'' Ogden said. "He just organises well, good distribution, good talking.

"And Corey was superb in the middle. He had a real leader's game.''

Ogden said if not for the earlier loss against Holland Park, the Knights could be sitting in top spot.

The Knights next have an FFA Cup game away against Coomera Colts on Saturday before the Easter break.

That should give players like Cabassi and Edwards valuable time to recover.

The Knights under-20s continued their promising run, beating Mitchelton 2-1.

The Knights under-18 side lost their first game 3-0 to Mitchelton on Friday night.

Meanwhile, the Ipswich City Bulls kept in touch with Capital League 1 competition leaders Samford after an 8-1 away win over Pine Hills last night.

"It was one that we expected to win and that needed to win,'' Bulls captain Joel Munn said.

"It was a good game all-round. Defensively we were really strong and in attack we bagged eight.

"The boys come together really nicely.''

The victory came without regular strike weapons Dane Grant and Phil Brown. However, the Bulls' ability to score from multiple angles was highlighted with Zygan Condie, Michael Ward, Jay Kitching, Trent Griffiths and Ronald Batal joining the latest goal feast.

The Bulls Reserves remained unbeaten with an 8-0 win.

"There's probably about six of them pushing for A-Grade spots as well. It's really good the competition we've got in the play at the moment,'' Munn said.

State of play

QPL: Ipswich Knights 2 (Robbie Baker, Emmanuel Peter) def Mitchelton 0 at Teralba Park.

U20: Knights def Mitchelton 2-1. U18: Mitchelton def Knights 3-0.

CL1: Ipswich City 8 (Michael Ward 2, Zygan Condie 2, Jay Kitching 2, Trent Griffiths, Ronald Batal goals) def Pine Hills 1 at James Drysdale Reserve.

Reserves: Ipswich City def Pine Hills 8-0.