Knights, Bulls display fighting qualities at right time

FOOTBALL: After two fightbacks without any panic, the Ipswich Knights viewed their latest draw as almost a victory in this year's Queensland Premier League competition.

The Knights finished 3-3 with competition leaders Logan on Saturday night at a venue where they rarely take points off the home side.

After reflecting on how the seesawing match unfolded, Knights head coach Andy Ogden was overall satisfied with his team's effort.

The Knights came from 1-0 and 2-1 down to equalise before gaining the lead through a Nahom Waldo penalty.

It was right on full-time that the Knights conceded a penalty to give up two points. The Knights had Waldo sent off for the tackle.

However, Ogden was upbeat despite the disappointment of not hanging on for a win.

"They (Logan) were very, very desperate at the end,'' Ogden said.

"One of their goals was just spectacular. It was just a freakish one.

"It was a good performance (against the top-of-the-table side).''

Ogden was also pleased to finish the game with five 18-year-old players on the field.

Regular top team players Robbie Baker, Matt White and Murray Thistlewaite were joined by Jack Mcgrath and DJ Barton.

Baker switched from his usual back role to cover the midfield after passing a fitness test on his ankle.

"We didn't have a disappointing player all night,'' Ogden said.

"The work rate was phenomenal, which we had to do because they're a very good, experienced team.''

The Knights under-20 side continued their fine season by defeating the previously unbeaten Logan side 5-1.

Western Pride bowed out of the national FFA Cup competition with a 3-1 loss to Burleigh in rain-affected conditions at Pizzey Park.

Pride teenager Jacob Advaney scored Pride's only goal.

Pride's senior team continue their National Premier Leagues campaign on Tuesday night in a rescheduled away match against Brisbane City.

The Pride women lost their Friday night game 3-2 to Mitchelton. Captain Sophie Weatherby scored both goals.

Ipswich City Bulls footballer Ronald Batal breaks free of a North Star tackler during their recent Capital League 1 match at Sutton Park. Rob Williams

In the latest Capital League 1 competition, both Ipswich City Bulls sides came from behind to secure important wins.

The Bulls top side beat Virginia United 2-1 at Albert Bishop Park after trailing 1-0 at the break.

"In the second half, we dominated possession, dominated the game,'' said assistant coach Chris Greaves, who was pleased after some inconsistent efforts in recent matches.

The Bulls Reserves were down 3-0 at halftime before staging a remarkable fightback.

Returning Bulls striker Dane Grant netted a hat-trick.

"It was good for all the boys to get that win, to get a bit of confidence back from the last couple of weeks with some draws and a loss,'' Greaves said.

State of play

FFA Cup Rd 5: Burleigh 3 def Western Pride 1 (Jacob Advaney) at Pizzey Park.

QPL: Ipswich Knights 3 (Emmanuel Peter, Lachlan Munn, Nahom Waldo penalty) drew Logan 3. U20: Knights def Logan 5-1. U18: Logan def Knights 5-3.

NPL women: Mitchelton 3 def Western Pride 2 (Sophie Weatherby).

CL1: Ipswich City 2 (Phil Brown, Zygan Condie) def Virginia United. Reserves: Ipswich City def Virginia United 5-3.

CL3: Ripley Valley def Redcliffe 5-1.