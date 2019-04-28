Knights brace for toughest QPL test

WRONG-FOOTED: An Ipswich Knights player balance on one foot in today's QPL loss to Rochedale at Bundamba.

WRONG-FOOTED: An Ipswich Knights player balance on one foot in today's QPL loss to Rochedale at Bundamba. Rob Williams

FOOTBALL: The Ipswich Knights received a timely reminder of what lies ahead in this year's Queensland Premier League competition after losing 4-0 to Rochedale.

In what was the Knights' first home game of the season today, they had enough chances to match Rochedale at Bundamba.

However, straight-shooting head coach Andy Ogden offered no excuses as his team prepares for a tough series of games that could shape his team's season.

"Rochedale are a quality side,'' Ogden said.

"They're going to cause some teams some problems. They are real disciplined.

"We weren't good enough today. They were far more efficient in the front third and if they got a chance, they scored.''

With upcoming clashes against Logan and Sunshine Coast before a reverse round of the same opponents, Ogden said the battle was heating up in this year's QPL.

"They are the teams that are predicted to push for promotion,'' he said.

"We have to dust ourselves off and do better.''

In Saturday night's Capital League 1 matches, Western Spirit kept battling hard to beat Virginia United 2-1 as the Ipswich City Bulls lost 2-0 to North Star.

Spirit co-coach David Coles praised his depleted team for their efforts at Kippen Park with seven players still out through injury and suspension.

Spirit led 2-0 at halftime before suffering more injuries and having to hold on against another team facing challenges this season.

"It was a fair result,'' Coles said after Spirit's third win to go with a draw.

"They came to us in the second half. They didn't give up.''

As Spirit hopes to replenish its stocks, Coles said the top team had plenty to play for.

"It's just a matter of keeping in touch with the top two or three,'' he said. "We get two or three players back next week.''

Ipswich City Bulls attacking midfielder Jay Kitching tries to beat the North Star defender in Saturday night's Capital League 1 match at Sutton Park. Rob Williams

Bulls' attacking midfielder Jay Kitching was disappointed his team gave up both goals in the second half after a positive start at Sutton Park.

"I thought we did really well last night, especially in the first half,'' Kitching said.

"We just let them play a bit better . . . and they (North Star) are a good side too.''

The Bulls were missing captain Joel Munn, chief goal scorer Dane Grant and Nathan Manttan.

Kitching was keen to see the Bulls re-establish a top three spot after slipping down the ladder following some recent mixed results.

"This is probably the best side that we've had so really we should be doing a bit better,'' the long-time Ipswich footballer said.

"But once we gel, we're going to be all right I think.

"There's still lots of points up for grabs.''

Like Spirit, the Bulls have three wins and a draw.

A positive for the Bulls was experienced defender Nick Parfitt playing a full game after recovering from off-season shoulder surgery.

The Bulls Reserves drew 1-1 with North Star to maintain their spot in the top three.

Ipswich City's next game is against Virginia United away on Saturday night with Spirit heading to Bellbowrie on Sunday night to play Moggill.

State of play

QPL: Rochedale def Ipswich Knights 4-0.

U20: Ipswich Knights def Rochedale 6-3. U18: Ipswich Knights drew Rochedale 2-2.

CL1: Western Spirit 2 (Francis Patricio 2) def Virginia United 1; North Star def Ipswich City Bulls 2-0.

Reserves: Ipswich City drew North Star 1-1, Virginia United def Western Spirit 3-1.