Knights brace for FFA Cup clash after meeting late test

Ipswich Knights striker Lucky Joe scored another double in his team’s latest victory. Picture: David Lems

PLAYING away at late notice is proving a successful ploy for the Ipswich Knights, not that they want to leave their Bundamba home ground base.

Friday night’s 4-1 victory over Souths United at Wakerley Park was their second under such circumstances for the Football Queensland Premier League 1 season.

The Knights also capitalised on a first round venue switch to beat home side Mitchelton 5-2 on March 12.

However, the latest win was timely as the Knights prepare for their opening FFA Cup match against Moggill at Bundamba on Thursday night.

“I definitely want to win. I want to progress in the Cup,’’ head coach Andy Ogden said.

However, he’s planning to give some valuable game time to at least four squad players yet to see much action this season.

Ipswich Knights coach Andy Ogden. Picture: David Lems

Ogden was happy with Friday night’s win after the team had a late move to Wakerley Park with the Bundamba fields too soaked to play on.

“The effort and the commitment and at times the play was superb,’’ Ogden said.

“We’re yet to put together a full game of what I expect but we haven’t trained for two weeks.’’

Like many other teams in recent weeks, the Knights have been forced into the gym and indoors due to the wet weather.

“It’s just not the same,’’ the Ipswich coach said.



The Knights next FQPL1 match is not until April 17, against Brisbane City at Perry Park.

Ogden plans to give his players Easter off before stepping up training with that bye weekend looming.

Dependable striker Lucky Joe scored a double in Friday night’s win.

He netted the Knights second and fourth goals. Darryl Barton also nailed a super strike after using his pace and athleticism.

However, Ogden said the win wasn’t as comfortable as it looked with the Knights only leading 1-0 from a lucky own goal.

He praised his team for sticking to the task, especially after a rugged first half.

“In the second half, we were a lot more composed,’’ he said.

“We still looked so dangerous in that front third when we did play our good stuff. And defensively we were good.’’

Goalkeeper Luke Kindness has been solid since stepping up for the injured Zayne Freiberg.

Meanwhile, the frustration of the Western Pride men rose another level after their latest FQPL1 match was postponed.

Western Pride were to play Southside Eagles tonight before all Briggs Road Sporting Complex games were called off.

That included the scheduled National Premier Leagues women’s encounter between Pride and Souths United. At least the Pride women have finished two games in recent weeks.

The Pride men are yet to complete a match this season after a first round bye and the previous weekend’s game against the Sunshine Coast being postponed.

Western Spirit’s rescheduled Brisbane Premier League match against the Centenary Stormers is on Tuesday night at Kippen Park.

FQPL1: Ipswich Knights 4 (own goal, Lucky Joe 2, Darryl Barton) def Souths United 1 at Wakerley Park.