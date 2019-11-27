Knights bolster line-up planning for 2020 QPL challenge

Ipswich Knights striker Lachlan Munn is among the players returning for next year’s QPL season. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Ipswich Knights striker Lachlan Munn is among the players returning for next year’s QPL season. Picture: Cordell Richardson

FOOTBALL: Given the Ipswich Knights success in last season’s Queensland Premier League season, head coach Andy Ogden has stuck with his pre-season formula.

He’s adopting a similar series of valuable trials before stepping up training in the new year.

However, with a settled group of players and coaching staff, Ogden is keen to see how last year’s QPL finalists fare in the Mitchelton 100 tournament being staged in January.

As was the case in previous Silver Boot competitions, Ogden hopes the series of games celebrating Mitchelton’s club milestone will provide additional fine-tuning before the 2020 season kicks off in February.

The Knights have so far had a trial against last year’s Sunshine Coast Fire National Premier Leagues team.

“It was a decent hitout for us,’’ Ogden said. “We’d only been back training basically for two weeks.

“We’ve got basically the same sort of pattern (in the pre-season) but we are in the tournament at Michelton after Christmas.’’

Ogden said the standard of clubs would provide important pre-season competition.

Ogden was also keen for the Knights to play QPL newcomers Western Pride in a trial. That depended on securing a field.

The loyal Knights coach was planning future trials against Brisbane City and Brisbane Premier League clubs.

The only major difference is the addition of under-18 coach Adam Maunder, who will join Ogden, his assistant Lucas Wilson and under-20 mentor Bob Maclot.

“He fits in well,’’ Ogden said of Maunder who has worked in UK academies.

“He’s a football person . . . he’s just come in seamless.’’

Ipswich Knights football recruit Aaron Midkiff. Picture: Supplied

Ogden is happy with the roster the Knights are building, including returning players like captain Jack Cabassi, goal scoring aces Nick Edwards and Lachlan Munn, key defenders Ben Taylor and Ben Barratt, and rising talent Lucky Joe.

The team has lost goalkeeper Chris Parsons to Brisbane City and a few regulars are considering their futures due to work and study commitments.

However, the club has welcomed back former Knight Elliot White, a handy attacking midfielder/striker.

Talented footballer Josh Wilson has joined the Ipswich Knights for the 2020 QPL season. Picture: Supplied

Other additions include midfielder Josh Wilson and defender Aaron Midkiff, who had ties with previous clubs like Western Pride, the Brisbane Strikers, Easts and Brisbane Force.

Elliot White is returning to the Ipswich Knights. Picture: Supplied

“It’s going well. There’s a good feel again,’’ Ogden said.

“We’re definitely no weaker than last year. In fact, I think we’re probably a little bit stronger.’’

Like QPL newcomers Western Pride, Ogden expects to field a young, skilful squad, nurturing regional talent.

“It’s a decision you’ve got to make and it’s not easy because everyone wants to win games,’’ he said.

“Sometimes if you are going to give people opportunities, you’re not going to win straight away but in the long term, you probably will get the benefit.’’