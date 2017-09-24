Knights bolster football coaching stocks

RISING HOPES: Ipswich Knights players will be eager to reach a new level under a new-look coaching team next season.

THE Ipswich Knights have moved quickly to shore up their senior coaching stocks for next year's revamped Football Queensland Premier League competition.

The Knights have secured former Western Pride assistant coach Danny Mchenery to work with recently appointed technical director Andrew Catton.

Mchenery played a vital role with Pride head coach Graham Harvey in helping the Ipswich-based state league team secure its first NPL Queensland grand final victory this year.

Catton, currently in the United States, has considerable experience working with football programs at Ipswich Grammar School and previously at Fraser Coast Anglican College.

Knights club president Troy Beahan said Mchenery and Catton were keen to get their pre-season programs up and running.

"Definitely, it sets a good foundation for the QPL,'' Beahan said.

"We're looking in a good position at the moment.''

Mchenery is planning a meet and greet session with the senior team at the club on Thursday night.

"It's something that I've wanted to do,'' New Zealand-bred Mchenery said of the opportunity to coach in Ipswich.

Brisbane-based Mchenery said his decision to coach the Knights had the blessing of Harvey.

"Graham has been a big supporter of mine,'' Mchenery, 49, said.

"We can help each other out with the relationship. Young players that are maybe on the fringes might get some first-team football at the Ipswich Knights.''

After moving to Australia in 2003, Mchenery has been involved with clubs like Redlands, Grange, Brisbane City and Moreton Bay.

He happily accepted Harvey's invitation in 2016 to be assistant coach at Western Pride.

As for next year's new FQPL and FQNPL competitions, Mchenery expects the format to lift the standard of Queensland football.

"It will be interesting to see how it's going to work out,'' he said. "Now there is a pathway from QPL into the NPL so I think that's a good step forward.''

Beahan was confident Mchenery's diverse experience would strengthen the Knights bid to become a competitive QPL side in next year's expanded series.

Catton will oversee the club's junior teams from five years to under 16s.

This year's Knights head coach Danny Wilson will join loyal clubman Andy Ogden coaching the 2018 Knights under 20 side.

Reserve Grade coach Bob Maclot will work with the club's under 18 talent.

Beahan said Catton planned to finalise the Knights junior coaching appointments after returning from his United States trip.

Wilson to focus on club's youth development

HAVING helped the Ipswich Knights finish their latest Brisbane Premier League season strongly, Danny Wilson is happy to play a valuable new role next season.

This year's Knights head coach will work with another club stalwart Andy Ogden in developing the club's under-20 talent in 2018.

Wilson guided the Knights top side through a tricky mid-season slump before being unbeaten during much of the last round.

Currently holidaying in New Zealand, Wilson said he'd do what club president Troy Beahan and long-term coaching colleague Ogden required.

"I'm going to give Andy Ogden a hand with the 20s and sort of help Troy out in the background,'' Wilson said. "(New head coach) Danny Mchenery is a good pick-up for us and Andrew Catton the TD (technical director) . . . so I will be able to step back and help the guys.''

Wilson welcomed Mchenery to the tradition-rich Ipswich club. "I've known what he's done out at Pride,'' Wilson said. "I think it's a really good signing for the club.

"Danny has got the experience from being in the NPL system, so he understands what it takes to be able to harness that development that we've already put in place.''