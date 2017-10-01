Knights appointment to strengthen regional football ties

Former Ipswich Knights head coach Danny Wilson has been helping build stronger ties with Western Pride.

BEFORE focusing on the 2018 state league season, Graham Harvey was happy to see his Pride assistant accept a new challenge at the Ipswich Knights.

Danny Mchenery was named Knights head coach while the Pride entourage was overseas in Japan.

"I'm really pleased for him,'' Harvey said of Mchenery.

"He did a fantastic job with the group (this season).

"We talked midway through the season about what his ambitions are in the game.

"He's very ambitious and made no secret of the fact that he wanted to be a head coach. I feel he's ready to do that.''

Harvey was confident the Knights could build a competitive squad like Pride, strengthening regional football ties further.

"That has always been the ambition of mine,'' Harvey said, having also chatted recently to former Knights head coach Danny Wilson about more shared opportunities in youth development.

"Western Pride and being in the NPL and what we do with our training levels and the quality that we can have, there's going to be some players that naturally might not make the step up.''

He said the Knights and other local clubs deserved the opportunity to develop those players too "so everybody in the region wins''.

"Danny and I have got a really good relationship so I'm sure the two clubs will be able to work very closely together and across this season and beyond,'' Harvey said. "And that's going to have benefits for the region, which is really important.

"Danny Wilson did a good job done there last year and they played some good stuff towards the back end of the season so hopefully they can continue to improve.''