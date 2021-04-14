Knights a cut above Moggill in Cup with Nick’s magic

Ipswich Knights captain Josh Wilson reflects on his team's latest FFA Cup victory over Moggill at Bundamba. Picture: David Lems

IN his first season as Ipswich Knights captain, Josh Wilson has already displayed his determination to lead from the front.

After receiving a cut above his eye in Ipswich's latest 2-0 FFA Cup victory, Wilson couldn't wait to return to the field following his sideline patch-up.

With the blood cleaned away and a band-aid over his left eyelid, Wilson was back on Eric Evans Oval joining the defensive line and eager to keep his team pushing forward.

Dependable striker Nick Edwards put the finishing touches on Tuesday night's fourth round win over Moggill at Bundamba.

He put Knights 1-0 up in the second half after nosing the ball into the net during a goal mouth scramble.

Edwards' second goal - and third of the season - was brilliant.

He positioned himself superbly to head home a stunning cross from Lucky Joe after his terrific dash down the right wing.

But while happy with the Knights victory, Wilson conceded it took his team a while to get going on a chilly night.

"We had to get each other revved up at halftime ,'' Wilson said after the scoreless first half.

"We just haven't really been training because of the weather . . . the second half was a lot better.''

The Knights lifted their tempo and pushed more numbers in attack to give the Moggill defence a massive workout.

Given the added intensity, the Knights had to score. Edwards' goals, from being in the right spot at the right time, were just reward.

The Knights defence was rock solid with last year's Football Queensland Premier League 1 goalkeeper of the year Zayne Freiberg back guarding the net after recovering from injury.

"We've only conceded five in the season and none tonight,'' Wilson said.

"We've got a good backline this year. That's probably what we built on from last year.''

Wilson linked superbly with Matthew Haspels, Ben Barratt, Ben Taylor and Kalen Fisher-Smith across the back in the latest game.

Wilson, 21, is in his second season with the Knights, having moved across after a stint playing for Western Pride in the National Premier Leagues competition.

He's enjoying the captaincy.

"I love it. Everyone gets around each other,'' he said.

"We had a team vote . . . so I'm happy to be team captain and lead the boys.''

Away from football, Wilson is studying Secondary Education at USQ, working at his parents' bakery and coaching at St Edmund's College.

In front on a large Tuesday night crowd, the Knights remained the only regional team still alive in the annual knockout competition.

While waiting for their next FFA Cup opponent, the Knights can focus on their round five Football Queensland Premier League 1 clash against Brisbane City at Perry Park on Saturday night.

The Knights have beaten Mitchelton (5-2) and Souths United (4-1) already this year, only losing one match to South West Queensland (2-1).

"A lot of us have played together so we've gelled together pretty quickly this year,'' Wilson said.

As for his on-field cut, Wilson wasn't overly concerned.

"It's just a little bump. I'm not feeling it,'' he said.