Knife-wielding scooter basher turns his life around

IN an angry outburst Justin Forshey struck a man with a scooter when his girlfriend and the man argued at a Goodna shopping centre.

He picked up the scooter and swung it.

An Ipswich magistrate said it appeared from CCTV footage she had viewed that the woman instigated the confrontation by blocking the man's path.

But then Forshey got involved and used the scooter as a weapon.

However, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Forshey has since made commendable efforts to get off drugs and improve himself.

Justin Terrence Forshey, 27, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to assaults causing bodily harm when armed with a scooter and in company at Goodna on December 13, 2017; possession of a knife in public; two counts of failing to appear at court; possession of dangerous drugs; and 10 counts of breaching bail conditions.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said Forshey had no previous convictions for violence.

He said that while the male victim was "no shrinking violet” he had not started the confrontation and then hit by the metal scooter.

"A concerning feature is his (Forshey's) production of a small axe. It is part of the narrative, context,” said Sgt Dick.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said shopping centre CCTV shows the victim walking away but that he then goes back with the altercation occurring.

SCOOTER HIT: Justin Forshey struck a man with a scooter in a scuffle with his girlfriend but is now on an better path.

She said he was not charged with any offence involving the axe. And not used it.

Sgt Dick said the man's injuries were toward the lesser end with abrasions and scratches to his chest and upper left arm.

"It was a public place, St Ives shopping centre with people around,” he said.

Police sought a jail term to be suspended.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said there was now some age to the offences.

He said the footage shows Forshey did not engage in the initial confrontation then involved himself.

"His says his female partner, who is slightly built, may have been in need of his assistance. He shouldn't have,” said Mr Fairclough.

"The man (victim) was acting in an aggressive fashion, entitled to given what the female had done.”

Mr Fairclough said the victim threatened to use the scooter himself. And it was at that point Forshey got the axe but not used it.

And the axe did not form part of the assault causing bodily harm charge.

He argued that the confrontation was a matter that progressed into a dynamic situation, and that Forshey's role escalated the situation rather than de-escalating it.

"He's taken positive steps to cease his cannabis use,” Mr Fairclough said.

"He's making genuine attempts to address his offending.”

Ms Mossop said CCTV shows Forshey involved himself and took it too far when he armed himself with the scooter and it was lucky the man did not suffer broken bones.

She said he was found with a pocket knife in a bag when taken to the police station, and drugs had previously been an issue for him.

Ms Mossop sentenced Forshey to six months jail, suspended for 15 months.

And ordered that he complete a 15-month supervised Probation Order, saying he would have to continue with his good rehabilitation work.