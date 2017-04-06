WATCH: Witnesses chase Redbank robbers as they flee

A REDBANK hotel has been robbed overnight.

Three men entered the business on Brisbane Rd about 10.30pm, one armed with a knife.

The trio approached the drive-thru section of the business and two men went behind the counter.

They threatened the male employee with the knife and took money from the cash register while the third man broke a cabinet and removed alcohol.

The men ran from the hotel then fled the scene in a white sedan.

There is no evidence to suggest the robbery is linked to a similar incident involving two masked men at Wacol in the early hours on Wednesday morning.

Police have released CCTV images of three men who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

The first man is described as wearing a dark jumper with grey pants and had his face covered with a white jumper.

The second man was wearing a black and white hooded jumper with black shorts, and the third man a red hooded jumper with a white cap underneath.

Police are urging anyone who may recognise the men or know their whereabouts to contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers.

Investigations are continuing with police following up a number of leads today.