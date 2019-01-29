Biscuit thief busted with large knife
A JUVENILE who stole biscuits from a shop and threatened a witness with a large knife has been arrested.
Police will allege that on Sunday the juvenile attended a store in Bexhill and stole some biscuits.
A witnesses to this incident followed the juvenile to a bus stop at Bangalow and confronted the juvenile about the theft.
The juvenile dropped the biscuits then threatened the victim with a 25cm knife.
The juvenile then ran off to a nearby quarry.
Police placed the juvenile under arrest at nearby watering hole and seized the knife.
The juvenile was charged with shoplifting, wielding a knife in a public place and being armed with intent.
The juvenile will appear at Lismore Children's Court in February.