Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Biscuit thief busted with large knife

29th Jan 2019 6:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A JUVENILE who stole biscuits from a shop and threatened a witness with a large knife has been arrested.

Police will allege that on Sunday the juvenile attended a store in Bexhill and stole some biscuits.

A witnesses to this incident followed the juvenile to a bus stop at Bangalow and confronted the juvenile about the theft.

The juvenile dropped the biscuits then threatened the victim with a 25cm knife.

The juvenile then ran off to a nearby quarry.

Police placed the juvenile under arrest at nearby watering hole and seized the knife.

The juvenile was charged with shoplifting, wielding a knife in a public place and being armed with intent.

The juvenile will appear at Lismore Children's Court in February.

More Stories

Show More
bangalow bexhill northern rivers crime richmond police district shoplifting
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Couple lose $200k in dream home build as G.J collapses

    premium_icon Couple lose $200k in dream home build as G.J collapses

    News The franchisee requested thousands of dollars more in pre-payment just weeks before going bust.

    Left-field plan to dump rubbish and build 'tranquil parks'

    premium_icon Left-field plan to dump rubbish and build 'tranquil parks'

    Environment Ipswich would be free from smelly landfill under the wacky proposal

    Fatal crash drug driver found with 30,000 child porn pics

    premium_icon Fatal crash drug driver found with 30,000 child porn pics

    Crime The majority of the images were classified as Category 1

    New name, same old offending

    premium_icon New name, same old offending

    Crime 'Horrific' traffic record catches up with driver