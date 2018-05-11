Knife on a train is a big no-no

A KNIFE in a bag when going on a train is a big no-no, as James Madden found out.

Police approached Madden with a woman at Booval train station ticketing machine in the evening when he agreed to let officers look into a backpack in his possession.

He told them inside was a wooden-handled knife.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told Ipswich Magistrates Court Madden was carrying the woman's bag which contained a smaller knife which Madden said he had found.

He was on parole at the time for a similar knife offence.

James Albert Madden, 32, from Raceview, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to possession of a knife in public place at 6.20pm on March 15.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said it was a fishing knife and Madden did not have to show police the bag but chose to and had been honest and truthful.

When magistrate David Shepherd queried why a fishing knife would be carried at night, Mr Hoskin said Madden had explained it was a bag he carried everywhere.

Mr Shepherd said Madden had prior convictions for knife offences, saying "again people don't seem to understand the dangers of carrying knives in public".

He warned that the news showed people could often be killed in knife fights.

Madden was sentenced to two months' jail, suspended for eight months.