Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics treated a man with a knife embedded in his stomach who was allegedly stabbed in Brookvale this afternoon. Picture: TNV
Paramedics treated a man with a knife embedded in his stomach who was allegedly stabbed in Brookvale this afternoon. Picture: TNV
Crime

GRAPHIC: Knife lodged in man’s stomach after public stabbing

by Jessica McSweeney
18th Feb 2020 5:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been taken to hospital with a knife lodged in his stomach after a stabbing at Brookvale in Sydney's Northern Beaches early this afternoon.

The incident happened at about 2pm, with police told the man was stabbed near the busy Westfield Warringah Mall.

A man has been rushed to hospital with a knife embedded in his stomach after reportedly being stabbed in Brookvale. Picture: TNV
A man has been rushed to hospital with a knife embedded in his stomach after reportedly being stabbed in Brookvale. Picture: TNV

The man, aged in his 20s, had what appeared to be a kitchen knife stuck in his stomach.

Paramedics treated the man at a garage next to the Warringah Medical Centre.

Police are investigating the stabbing and have yet to establish a crime scene or make any arrests.

More Stories

Show More
editor picks knife crime public stabbing stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Academic, Uber driver will bring ‘big picture’ vision

        premium_icon Academic, Uber driver will bring ‘big picture’ vision

        Council News ‘I think in any other election it would not be an advantage to be a complete outsider and independent.'

        Ipswich man will walk 286km for mental health

        premium_icon Ipswich man will walk 286km for mental health

        News 'I'll be walking from Grafton to Brisbane across 2 weeks'

        Unrestrained child in car leads police to 30kg weed find

        premium_icon Unrestrained child in car leads police to 30kg weed find

        Crime The car was stopped by police yesterday morning.

        Missing 15 year old Ipswich teen

        Missing 15 year old Ipswich teen

        News Have you seen this girl? Police are appealing to the public to help find teen.