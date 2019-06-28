Knife array was part of 'collection'

A WOMAN intercepted in her car with a disturbingly large collection of weapons has faced court in Ipswich.

Danelle Leigh Gray provided no definitive reason for having 10 knives in her car when police stopped her, except that she was an avid collector.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard she had previously been picked up with a knife on Christmas Day.

Prosecutor Sergeant Bernard Elmore said the weapons were not just kitchen knives but also throwing knives, with seven of the weapons found under her car seat.

Gray, 31, from Rocklea, pleaded guilty to nine offences including possession of knife in a public place on December 25, 2018; unlawful possession of stolen property on December 25; unlawful possession of weapons on April 19; two counts possession of property used in a drug offence; breach of her probation order; and bail breaches.

Magistrate David Shepherd noted Gray had suffered at the hands of others.

He said her childhood was very difficult and as a young teenager she lived on the streets for a time.

Mr Shepherd took into account Gray's troubled background.

He sentenced Gray to six months jail, suspended for 18 months.