K-Mart Wishing Tree Appeal Launch.
News

Kmart Wishing Tree to spread cheer to battlers

Ashleigh Howarth
by
15th Nov 2018 2:00 PM

EXPERIENCE the joy of giving this holiday season by leaving a gift for a child under the Kmart Wishing Tree.

Kmart Riverlink officially launched their annual Wishing Tree appeal today with a small celebration which included a visit from Santa, carols from local performers and a cake.

This year marks 31 years since the appeal first began. In 1987 a team member from a Kmart store in Adelaide suggested the retail giant use its wide network of stores as collection points for people to donate gifts to assist charity groups during the Christmas season.

Every Kmart store across the country will have a Christmas tree where members of the public can drop off gifts for families in need.

 

K-Mart Wishing Tree Appeal Launch. Cindi and Miki with Santa.
These gifts are then collected by the Salvation Army and then distributed.

Karen Pattemore from Kmart Riverlink is known as a Wishing Tree champion. Each year she helps oversee the appeal.

"It is a great appeal to help families who are doing it tough," she said.

"This is Australia's largest gift appeal, with more than eight million gifts being donated since it the appeal first began.

"People can come in and donate gifts right up to Christmas Eve."

Ipswich Queensland Times

