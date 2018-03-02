Explosion warning over Kmart product

RETAIL giant Kmart has warned customers to stop using two of its popular portable stoves because of a defect that could cause "fire or explosion".

The company today issued an urgent recall on Active & Co. and Jackeroo portable single burner stoves purchased between November 2015-May 2017 "due to an issue with the manufacturing".

The notice advised consumers that there had been "instances where gas leakage" occurred during operation and warned that "fire or explosion" was a possibility.

Kmart Australia posted the alert on its Facebook page earlier today.

"Hi everyone, we would like to make you aware of a product safety recall we currently have on 2 of our Portable single burner stoves (Model No. PL-222; active & Co and Jackeroo) purchased between November 2015 - May 2017," it read.

Buyers were instructed to "cease using this product immediately and return (it) to any Kmart store for a full refund".

"If you have any questions, please call our customer service team on 1800 124 125," the notice read.

News.com.au has contacted the retail chain for comment.

The incident comes after the federal government this week announced a compulsory recall of 2.3 million cars with the defective Takata airbags.

The devices caused dozens of deaths worldwide, including one death in Australia and another severe injury, by exploding.

It may be Australia's largest ever consumer recall, and follows a voluntary recall late last year that saw 1.7 million cars affected.

Holden today confirmed it will recall approximately 333,000 vehicles in Australia affected by the Takata airbag recall - including popular models such as the Barina, Astra and Cruze hatchbacks.