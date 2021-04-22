Menu
An item in the budget retailer’s new clothing collection features a secret detail that is a “first” for the brand – and it’s seriously impressive.
Fashion & Beauty

‘Kmart first’: Amazing new $20 item on sale

by Rebekah Scanlan
21st Apr 2021 9:32 AM

Looking at this jacket, you'd never know it was the first of its kind for Kmart.

But this trendy puffa jacket hides an impressive hidden detail you'd never know just from looking at it - it's made from 100 per cent recycled polyester filling.

The $35 coat is one of an array of new clothing items hitting Kmart stores across Australia as part of the discount store's new autumn/winter '21 collection and is part of the brand's commitment to sustainability.

"We're pretty excited with this season's launch because it has got a lot of sustainability product through the mix of our offer," Natasha Smith, Kmart's buyer, told news.com.au.

"In particular one of our longline puffas has got 100 per cent recycled poly content from reclaimed material and then across our knitwear we're introducing viscose fibres - equally one of our beautiful new funnel neck jumpers contains recycled polyester."

RELATED: Woman's racy $2 Kmart crop top hack

Kmart’s new autumn/winter collection features a jacket made from 100 per cent recycled material. Picture: Instagram/KmartBargains
Kmart is using Lenzing and Ecovero branded viscose fibres, made using wood pulp sourced from responsibly managed forests and converted into fibres, using less energy and water than conventional methods.

"As a large retailer, we know we have a responsibility to care for and respect our planet and all the lives that we touch," said Julie Miller Sensini, Kmart's General Manager of Apparel and Design.

There are also knits made with viscose fibres and funnel neck jumpers containing recycled polyester. Picture: Instagram/stylebydeni
"We take this responsibility very seriously and our 'Better Together' program focuses on working with our partners to make a difference across a wide range of initiatives, from ethical sourcing and human rights, to packaging and circular design."

Other hero items in the collection include a $35 nude teddy "shacket" - a cross between a jacket and a shirt, for those who aren't familiar with the term - and a $30 oversized knitwear dress ideal for going from day to night.

Influencers are going nuts for the teddy ‘shacket’ that costs $35. Picture: Instagram
Kmart has also made a "big push" to fix the lack of stock on shelves experienced at the height of the pandemic, with Mrs Sensini telling news.com.au there was "still a little bit of interruption dependent on which state you're in but things were certainly improving".

"We know we've been a bit lighter than what we'd like with port disruption and all sorts of things going on," she added.

"But we've done a big push, I was at the Southlands store yesterday and I was really pleased to see as people were doing their shopping, those sizes were being filled almost immediately.

"There's a really big focus on improving that availability and sizing as well."

To celebrate the launch of the new menswear, womenswear and childrenswear lines in stores and online nationwide from Thursday 22, Kmart is offering shoppers access to a digital masterclass on Tuesday 27 April at 7.30pm AEST, where staff will offer tips and advice on how to style the budget garments. To register, click here.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

 

 

The longline puffa jacket made from reclaimed poly material costs $35. Picture: Instagram/KmartBargains
News.com.au’s Lifestyle Editor had a sneak peek at the collection before it hits stores on Thursday. Picture: Instagram/
Prepare for a rush on this baby – which has already been spotted in some stores already. Picture: Instagram/kmartbargains
