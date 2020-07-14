Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Caboolture Kmart has confirmed when it will reopen to the public after closing in April due to COVID-19.
Caboolture Kmart has confirmed when it will reopen to the public after closing in April due to COVID-19.
Business

Kmart confirms when online only stores will reopen

by Erin Smith
14th Jul 2020 7:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

In less than a week the Kmart at Caboolture Square Shopping Centre will reopen its doors to the public.

The popular shop was closed to the public on April 11 and transformed into an online fulfilment centre - effectively a warehouse for online orders to cater for online shopping demand increases during COVID-19.

No jobs were lost during the process with staff just changing roles from serving customers to picking and packing orders.

Guess who's back, back again Kmart's back, tell a friend Guess who's back, guess who's back? Guess who's back, guess who...

Posted by Caboolture Square on Sunday, 12 July 2020

Customers were still able to visit Kmart with nearby stores at Morayfield and Burpengary remaining open.

Kmart has confirmed the store will reopen to the public on July 20 at 8am.

Fans of the shop shared their joy on the Caboolture Square Shopping Centre Facebook page.

Some said they feared the shop would never reopen - others are hoping they have piemakers in stock.

Originally published as Kmart confirms when online only stores will reopen

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus kmart online

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man’s mad dash to avoid cop search in Gatton CBD

        premium_icon Man’s mad dash to avoid cop search in Gatton CBD

        Crime A man found himself in handcuffs after he ran away from police when they tried to search him.

        Bungling getaway driver crashed girlfriend’s car after robbery

        premium_icon Bungling getaway driver crashed girlfriend’s car after...

        News Police who were called to a crash found an unopened cash register left behind by...

        New contemporary Indian restaurant coming to city

        premium_icon New contemporary Indian restaurant coming to city

        Business They have some exciting things planned for the menu.

        Ipswich Small Business Funding Program available now

        Ipswich Small Business Funding Program available now

        Council News The program is part of the $850,000 COVID Recovery Package