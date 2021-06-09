Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has visited a popular Bunnings on the Sunshine Coast after escaping Melbourne’s lockdown and travelling to Queensland before testing positive for Covid-19. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Rebecca LeMay
A woman has visited a popular Bunnings on the Sunshine Coast after escaping Melbourne’s lockdown and travelling to Queensland before testing positive for Covid-19. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Rebecca LeMay
News

Kmart, Bunnings in new virus alert

by Darren Cartwright
9th Jun 2021 4:12 PM | Updated: 4:29 PM

A Melbourne woman who left the city with her partner after lockdown began and travelled to Queensland via NSW visited several popular stores, with contact tracers already identifying six close contacts.

The woman and her partner left on June 1, after lockdown was announced in response to the growing Melbourne outbreak, and arrived in Queensland on June 5.

Chief health officer Dr Jeanette Young said there were multiple venues of concern, with anyone who has been to the following locations urged to come forward for testing immediately.

JUNE 5

Goondiwindi McDonald's: 7.35am to 7.50am

Toowoomba Caltex Super petrol station: 11am to 11.15am

JUNE 6

Sunny’s at Moffat Beach: 2.45pm to 3pm

Coffee Cat at Kings Beach: 3.30pm to 4pm

JUNE 7

Stocklands shopping centre at Caloundra – specifically Coffee Club and Kmart’s women’s section: 10.45am to 11.30am

Bunnings Caloundra: 12.10pm to 12.45pm

Kawana Shopping World: 1-2pm

JUNE 8

Taringa IGA in Caloundra: 3.50pm to 4.10pm

Female Toilets at IGA

Police will investigate the reason the couple left Melbourne and travelled to Queensland, in breach of the border closure.

Melbourne continues to be listed as a Covid-19 hotspot for the Sunshine State, and anyone entering must undergo hotel quarantine on arrival.

More to come

Originally published as Kmart, Bunnings in new virus alert

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Should never have been charged’: Former officer not guilty

        Premium Content ‘Should never have been charged’: Former officer not guilty

        News A former Ipswich City Council officer has spoken of how his reputation was tarnished after being charged with misconduct in public office.

        • 9th Jun 2021 3:30 PM
        Appeal to find teen, 13, missing more than 24 hours

        Premium Content Appeal to find teen, 13, missing more than 24 hours

        News Concerns are growing for the welfare of a young boy who was last seen at Ipswich...

        Ipswich stadium dream’s biggest barrier

        Premium Content Ipswich stadium dream’s biggest barrier

        Council News Transforming the North Ipswich Reserve into a boutique rectangular stadium has been...

        On the move: Popular vet relocates to shopping centre

        Premium Content On the move: Popular vet relocates to shopping centre

        Business Popular vet will soon share a new site with a pet store as part of a move to...