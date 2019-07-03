Menu
David Klemmer was originally left out of Origin III by Brad Fittler.
Rugby League

Klemmer denies bad blood with Freddy

3rd Jul 2019 1:11 PM
Recalled New South Wales prop David Klemmer has denied there's any bad blood between he and Brad Fittler after the Knights hardman was originally overlooked for Origin III.

Klemmer was on Wednesday rushed down the M1 from Newcastle to Bondi to join his NSW teammates in camp after Tariq Sims was suspended at the NRL judiciary for a high shot on Michael Morgan.

Despite being arguably the best front-rower in the game, Klemmer was controversially left out of Fittler's side before being drafted in. "I wouldn't say I was angry," Klemmer said. "It's a part of sport.

"I was a bit heartbroken, but so you should be. There would have been something wrong with me if I wasn't upset.

Klemmer has been recalled for Origin III. Picture by Adam Head.
"I know how much this jersey means to me and my family and I'm just happy to be back here playing footy."

Sims was suspended for one game after being found guilty of dangerous contact on North Queensland star Morgan last Friday.

The three-man judiciary panel of Mal Cochrane, Bob Lindner and Dallas Johnson took almost an hour to give their verdict in a hearing that lasted two-and-a- half hours.

A heartbroken Sims offered a short statement afterwards.

"Obviously not a great outcome for myself but I'd just like to thank the panel for their time," Sims said afterwards.

"Obviously it's a bit of an emotional time for myself, so I'm just going to take time away now and just be with my family and daughters."

The 29-year-old will also be unable to play for St George Illawarra in their NRL match against Melbourne on Thursday because he was not included in their line-up on Tuesday.

Klemmer has replaced Tariq Sims in the Blues side. Picture by Brett Costello.
The Dragons were unable to name their left back-rower because of his selection for the Blues, meaning his next game will be against Canberra on Sunday week.

Sims was initially facing a three-game suspension for his grade-two charge, although could've escaped a ban if he downgraded to a grade one.

He instead gambled on getting off the charge entirely, and lost.

Once the panel found Sims guilty, the Dragons successfully downgraded the charge to a grade-one, freeing him to take on the Raiders in round 17.

