Kleenmaid director jailed over fraud, insolvent trading

Andrew Young is the last of three directors from the whitegoods empire to be found guilty of fraud and insolvent trading.

FORMER Kleenmaid director Andrew Young has been sentenced to nine years' jail, after an exhaustive legal saga lasting eight years.

The Sunshine Coast businessman was the last of three directors from the whitegoods empire to be found guilty of fraud and insolvent trading following the company's inglorious $100 million collapse in 2009.

The 66-year-old's family and supporters packed out the gallery of the Brisbane District Court on Friday where Young - to the bitter end - pleaded his innocence to 17 charges of failing to prevent a company from incurring debt and two fraud charges.

In January after a lengthy trial, a jury found that Young had defrauded Westpac bank out of $13m and traded while insolvent.

Commonwealth Prosecutor Lincoln Crowley said in another "calculated and callous case" of fraud Young sent an email marked "private and confidential" requesting that $330,000 be transferred to a trust account.

The court heard the request was made two days before the company went into voluntary administration and the money was slated for employees wages.

Young, who represented himself after dropping his legal team midway through the trial, railed against the Crown's statement of facts even at his sentence disputing that he was principal offender.

Judge Brian Devereaux said it was "inescapable" that the jury would find he was a defacto director of the company at the relevant times.

Judge Devereaux spoke of the financial and emotional toll his crimes had taken on businesses.

"There were hundreds of emails tendered in this trial which set out the devastating effects of the way you and the others conducted the enterprise," he said.

"It would be obnoxious and naïve to consider these kinds of offences victimless."

Andrew Young's sentence was guided by that of his brother Bradley (right) and Gary Armstrong (not pictured).

Judge Deveraux said in finding an appropriate sentence for Young he was guided by the nine-year jail term imposed on Young's brother Bradley Wendell Young and seven years' given to Gary Armstrong.

Young will spend at least five years behind bars before he is eligible for parole.

Andrew Young has denied he acted fraudulently while at the helm of Kleenmaid.