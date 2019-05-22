Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kiwi Test skipper Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has been dropped by Penrith for round 11. Picture: Hannah Peters
Kiwi Test skipper Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has been dropped by Penrith for round 11. Picture: Hannah Peters
Rugby League

Kiwi Test skipper asks Panthers for release

by Matt Logue
22nd May 2019 5:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DALLIN Watene-Zelezniak has asked the Penrith Panthers for an immediate release despite having a season to run on his contract.

As reported in Wednesday's The Daily Telegraph, Watene-Zelezniak's future at the Panthers is in doubt with the club shopping him to rivals Parramatta.

The Eels have presented Penrith with an offer they feel is reasonable for the New Zealand Test captain, but they are yet to hear from the Panthers.

Parramatta has room under the salary cap to accommodate Watene-Zelezniak before June 30 should he receive a release from Penrith.

It's understood the North Queensland Cowboys have also expressed interest in the winger's services.

The 23-year-old has been dropped from both the Panthers' NRL and reserve-grade teams due to form.

Watene-Zelezniak has produced reasonable form in his 10 games so far this season with one try and 1202 running metres.

But Penrith coach Ivan Cleary has decided to omit the Hamilton-born flyer from all grades following last week's 30-10 loss to the New Zealand Warriors.

Interestingly, he will join his brother Malakai Watene-Zelezniak on the sidelines this weekend.

Malakai, who isn't off-contract until the end of the 2020 season, also isn't playing in the NRL or the NSW Canterbury Cup ranks.

Due to a rib injury he hasn't played first grade since Penrith's 30-12 loss to Canberra in round eight.

It's understood Malakai has fielded offers to play in the English Super League.

More Stories

Show More
dallin watene-zelezniak ivan cleary malakai watene-zelezniak north queensland cowboys nrl parramatta eels penrith panthers
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Rising Ipswich superstar set for Origin stage

    premium_icon Rising Ipswich superstar set for Origin stage

    Rugby League He was touted about earlier this week as being the Sydney Roosters’ replacement for their retiring star halfback Cooper Cronk.

    • 22nd May 2019 4:49 PM
    Ipswich almost $200 million worse off without Labor

    premium_icon Ipswich almost $200 million worse off without Labor

    Politics The funding was contingent on the ALP gaining power.

    • 22nd May 2019 4:30 PM
    Injured worker receives super payment after 18-month ordeal

    premium_icon Injured worker receives super payment after 18-month ordeal

    News His right arm was left severely damaged following an accident

    Early rises on telly with Channel 7's Sunrise

    premium_icon Early rises on telly with Channel 7's Sunrise

    TV Tomorrow they're heading to a local camel farm...

    • 22nd May 2019 4:00 PM