Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A semi-trailer was forced to pull over on the side of the Cunningham Hwy when the driver noticed a fuel leak coming from the vehicle.
A semi-trailer was forced to pull over on the side of the Cunningham Hwy when the driver noticed a fuel leak coming from the vehicle.
Breaking

‘Kitty litter’ used to soak fuel spill from leaking truck

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
3rd Feb 2021 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SEMI-TRAILER was forced to pull over on the side of a busy highway on Wednesday morning after the driver noticed fuel was leaking from the vehicle.

The truck was travelling to Yamanto via the Cunningham Hwy and pulled to the side of the road in Mutdapilly, near Gimpels Rd.

LOCAL NEWS: ‘Blacked out’: Dad accused of terrifying attack

Fireys were called to the scene about 7am to manage potential fire risk.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said it was estimated the truck had leaked about 30 litres of fluid onto grass.

“They were using pretty much kitty litter to soak it up,” the spokeswoman said.

She said the first fire crew arrived about 7.20am.

LOCAL NEWS: Shocking stats show Ipswich suburb in midst of crime crisis

“They managed to stop the fuel leak after about maybe 25 minutes,” she said.

Crews remained on scene to continue clean up.

“They’ve stayed behind just to keep cleaning up and make the area safe,” the spokeswoman said.

Police accompanied the truck when it departed for Yamanto at 7.50am.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

cunningham highway
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Bold idea to replace Google

    Bold idea to replace Google
    • 3rd Feb 2021 9:15 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young crims pack courts at staggering rate

        Premium Content Young crims pack courts at staggering rate

        Crime The number of young criminals fronting Townsville courts has risen sharply over the last five years, with the city recording the highest number of cases in regional...

        ‘Blacked out’: Dad accused of terrifying attack

        Premium Content ‘Blacked out’: Dad accused of terrifying attack

        Crime The Ipswich man is accused of repeatedly stabbing a knife into the mattress beside...

        Retail worker uses lost card, blames victim for loss

        Premium Content Retail worker uses lost card, blames victim for loss

        Crime “It was spur of the moment and out of character,'' her lawyer said

        Teen’s text threats to protect mum lands court date, fine

        Premium Content Teen’s text threats to protect mum lands court date, fine

        Crime A teenager has tried to protect his mum, but in the process, landed himself a court...