‘Kitty litter’ used to soak fuel spill from leaking truck

A SEMI-TRAILER was forced to pull over on the side of a busy highway on Wednesday morning after the driver noticed fuel was leaking from the vehicle.

The truck was travelling to Yamanto via the Cunningham Hwy and pulled to the side of the road in Mutdapilly, near Gimpels Rd.

Fireys were called to the scene about 7am to manage potential fire risk.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said it was estimated the truck had leaked about 30 litres of fluid onto grass.

“They were using pretty much kitty litter to soak it up,” the spokeswoman said.

She said the first fire crew arrived about 7.20am.

“They managed to stop the fuel leak after about maybe 25 minutes,” she said.

Crews remained on scene to continue clean up.

“They’ve stayed behind just to keep cleaning up and make the area safe,” the spokeswoman said.

Police accompanied the truck when it departed for Yamanto at 7.50am.

