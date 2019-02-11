Menu
KITE HEIGHT: Sunshine Coast's Ryan Parsons was able to get some air time in the light conditions on Saturday.
Kite surfers show their skills despite absence of wind

Tahlia Stehbens
11th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
THE inaugural Windslasher Kite Surfing Beach Festival drew competitors and spectators to Elliott Heads for a weekend of sun, sand and surf.

Event organiser Peter Higgins said while the wind hadn't played ball, everybody was leaving with a smile.

"Unfortunately we just haven't had that wind," Mr Higgins said.

"In a place like this where it just blows all the time it's a little disappointing, but we'll take it in our stride and learn from it for next year."

After a day and a half of limited competition due to the lack of wind, Mr Higgins said event competitors had been able to catch a few waves yesterday afternoon.

"They've all been down here waiting, but unfortunately even the best made plans don't always run smoothly," he said.

"The weekend has been fantastic though, everyone has had a really good time." Mr Higgins said he estimated about 4000-5000 spectators had shown up over the course of the weekend to see what the event was all about.

"Obviously they weren't all here at the same time but the kiting definitely drew the people out."

Additional entertainment and rides became a big hit with the crowds, tempting spectators to make the

most of their idle time with a thrill or two.

"The helicopter has been just fantastic and was a great success, the bands were incredible and the entertainment was really up there," Mr Higgins said.

"The parachuters have been jumping all day, and people have been having a lot of fun regardless of the lack of wind about."

Overall Mr Higgins said the event was a great success from which they could learn and improve upon for next year.

