Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kirk Douglas with son Michael Douglas in 2003.
Kirk Douglas with son Michael Douglas in 2003.
Movies

Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas dead

6th Feb 2020 9:37 AM

Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, who was one of the world's biggest movie stars in the 1950s, has died aged 103.

His son, Michael Douglas, announced the death in a statement to People magazine.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," he wrote.

"To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

Kirk Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2018. Picture: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Kirk Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2018. Picture: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.

"Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet," Douglas added.

"Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad - I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."

The actor is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anne Buydens.

Kirk Douglas in 1957 film Paths of Glory.
Kirk Douglas in 1957 film Paths of Glory.

More Stories

Show More
actor celebrity editors picks kirk douglas movies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Roads flood as drenching continues

        Roads flood as drenching continues

        News Wet weather is causing traffic delays across Brisbane roads, while a highway in western Queensland has also been closed because of flooding.

        Heavy rain causes delays on Ipswich roads

        premium_icon Heavy rain causes delays on Ipswich roads

        News Police are urging drivers to slow down

        350mm drenching as heavy rain slams into Qld

        premium_icon 350mm drenching as heavy rain slams into Qld

        Weather One Queensland community has recorded almost 350mm

        Future of city’s cab scheme up in the air

        premium_icon Future of city’s cab scheme up in the air

        News The scheme provided a subsidised service since 2011