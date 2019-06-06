Menu
Fourteen crews attended the fire at Kippa-Ring.
40 firefighters to contain dramatic blaze

by Sarah Matthews
6th Jun 2019 8:30 AM
A CAMPING store was engulfed in flames and took around 40 firefighters to contain on Brisbane's northside overnight.

Emergency services received several triple-0 calls just after midnight reporting the Brisbane Disposal and Camping Store on High Street at Kippa-Ring was "well-involved" in fire.

Fourteen separate fire crews attended the scene, and had the fire contained by around 1:30am this morning.

A spokesman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said a number of gas cylinders inside the store were exploding.

No one was injured in the fire.

The fire investigation unit are looking into the cause of the fire.

