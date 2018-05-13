What it takes to be kings of the giant pumpkin veggie patch

THEY might be neighbours on their Minden and Marburg farms but the Fritz and Frohloff families don't mind a bit of friendly pumpkin competition.

Between them, Steven Fritz and Geoff, Tony and Jordan Frohloff grew four pumpkins weighing a combined total of 543kg for the Royal Queensland Show Giant Pumpkin Competition, but there could only be one winner.

Steven's 206kg pumpkin outgrew the veggie patch kings, the Froloff family, at the weekend's judging ahead of the August Ekka.

Steven claimed the coveted Champion Heaviest Pumpkin of Show, with his gigantic veggie ending Minden father and son Geoff and Tony Frohloff's four year winning streak.

Tony claimed second place with a 140kg whopper, while his Dad Geoff, who still holds the 261.5kg Ekka record set in 2015, came third with a pumpkin weighing 135.5kg.

Mr Fritz said it was his first time growing a giant pumpkin and he was thrilled to beat his neighbours in some friendly competition.

"I live near the Frohloff family and they've actually been giving me lots of tips and advice - they probably gave me too much advice, but thank you to them," he said.

Jordan Frohloff weighing his 61.5kg pumpkin in the youth class. Contributed

"It's my first time growing anything for a competition so I didn't expect my pumpkin to get so big. I think the good soil in the Marburg area helped and also lots of water and fertilisers."

Tony's son Jordan won Youth Class with his 61.5kg pumpkin while second place went to Dylan Frohloff with his 36.5kg veggie and third to Riley Frohloff's 24.5kg pumpkin.

RNA Chief Executive Brendan Christou said the giant pumpkin competition dated back to the very first show in 1876.

"This is one of our most iconic agricultural competitions, recognising and rewarding growers for producing the best of the best," he said.

Jordan, Riley, Tony, Dylan and Geoff Frohloff at the Ekka Giant Pumpkin Competition weighing on the weekend. Contributed

"I congratulate Steven on his win and I'm also pleased to see so many school and youth entries, as it's important the next generation understand that everything starts with agriculture from the food they eat to the clothes they wear."

Some of the giant pumpkins will return to the Brisbane Showgrounds in August, to be displayed in the Agricultural Education Hall during Ekka.

Budding farmers who want to give Steven a run for his pumpkin can sign up for some free Giant Atlantic Pumpkin seeds at the show.