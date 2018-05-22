Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RETURNED: In a major sporting coup for the city, Ipswich will host the 2018 State Cross Country Mountain Bike Championships.
RETURNED: In a major sporting coup for the city, Ipswich will host the 2018 State Cross Country Mountain Bike Championships. David Nielsen
Council News

Kings of the Hill: Huge mountain biking event secured

Hayden Johnson
by
22nd May 2018 3:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RESURGENCE in cycling has gripped Ipswich, with the city securing a significant mountain-biking event.

Castle Hill will host the 2018 State Cross Country Mountain Bike Championships event.

Ipswich Cycling Club president Geoff Stieler said the Ipswich City Council's purchase of land had allowed the club to use the site.

"Castle Hill has only really become available to us in the last year or so,” he said.

"We've been riding at Castle Hill on land we didn't realise was private property.”

Mr Stieler said the event would host "the best cross-country mountain bike racers in Queensland”.

"There will be numerous races from juniors to elite,” he said.

"It will probably be one of the biggest cycling events to be held in Ipswich.”

The Ipswich Cycling Club has not had a permanent mountain bike facility in the city, forcing many residents to become members of the Toowoomba or Brisbane cycling groups.

Mr Stieler hoped the construction of the criterium track coupled with the state championships this year would lure members back to the club.

"The use of the criterium track shows cycling and mountain biking is on the up,” he said.

The club hopes to build a clubhouse at the facility and "get good local racing again”.

cross country championships ipswich city council mountain bike tourism
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Cat thrower faces court after months of public shaming

    premium_icon Cat thrower faces court after months of public shaming

    Crime Samuel Conroy got plenty of flack thrown at him when an online video of him laughing after he threw a cat over a fence went viral.

    • 22nd May 2018 3:25 PM
    VIDEO: Hoons on dirt bikes wreak havoc at track

    premium_icon VIDEO: Hoons on dirt bikes wreak havoc at track

    News "They've been doing burnouts and it's ruining the bitumen."

    Scammer fails to pass the buck

    Scammer fails to pass the buck

    News Police are urging business owners to be alert to counterfeit money.

    Local Partners