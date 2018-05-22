Kings of the Hill: Huge mountain biking event secured

RETURNED: In a major sporting coup for the city, Ipswich will host the 2018 State Cross Country Mountain Bike Championships.

A RESURGENCE in cycling has gripped Ipswich, with the city securing a significant mountain-biking event.

Castle Hill will host the 2018 State Cross Country Mountain Bike Championships event.

Ipswich Cycling Club president Geoff Stieler said the Ipswich City Council's purchase of land had allowed the club to use the site.

"Castle Hill has only really become available to us in the last year or so,” he said.

"We've been riding at Castle Hill on land we didn't realise was private property.”

Mr Stieler said the event would host "the best cross-country mountain bike racers in Queensland”.

"There will be numerous races from juniors to elite,” he said.

"It will probably be one of the biggest cycling events to be held in Ipswich.”

The Ipswich Cycling Club has not had a permanent mountain bike facility in the city, forcing many residents to become members of the Toowoomba or Brisbane cycling groups.

Mr Stieler hoped the construction of the criterium track coupled with the state championships this year would lure members back to the club.

"The use of the criterium track shows cycling and mountain biking is on the up,” he said.

The club hopes to build a clubhouse at the facility and "get good local racing again”.