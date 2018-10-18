Kings of Country Rock show to visit Ipswich

The Kings of Country Rock Show will be performed at the Ipswich Civic Centre on November 3.

The Kings of Country Rock Show will be performed at the Ipswich Civic Centre on November 3. Contributed

A TWO hour extravaganza featuring hit songs from two of America's rock icons will belt out of the Ipswich Civic Centre next month as part of the Kings of Country Rock Show.

Featuring timeless rock and roll classics from The Eagles and Creedence Clearwater Revival, this tribute show will have you transported back to the 1970s and have you believing you are seeing the real deal.

The cast of multi-talented and respected musicians bring to life a stage show complete with replica costumes and instruments.

Part one of the highly acclaimed show takes the audience on a musical journey of The Eagles - the highest-selling American band in US history with more than 120 million albums sold worldwide, six Grammy Awards and five American Music Awards.

Audiences will be able to sing along to master pieces such as Hotel California, Take It Easy, Witchy Woman, Already Gone and One of These Nights, all of which have been faithfully reproduced.

Part two of the show kicks into overdrive, featuring the chart topping sounds of San Francisco's favourite sons, Creedence Clearwater Revival. With more than 26 million album sales in the US alone, the band has become a platinum household name.

Anthems such as Proud Mary, Bad Moon Rising, Up Around the Bend and Green River, they are sure to have the audience up and dancing.

The Kings of Country Rock Show will be held at the Ipswich Civic Centre on November 3, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets to the show are $47.50 including a booking fee for adults or $42 including a booking fee for concession card holders.

You can purchase tickets by phoning the Box Office on 3810 6699 or online at www.ipswichciviccentre.com.au.