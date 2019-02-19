King tide havoc strikes as driver loses beach gamble

A driver this morning gambled and lost attempting to go round the Mudlo Rocks at Rainbow Beach just before high tide.

KING tide conditions were already creating havoc at Rainbow Beach this morning where another vehicle became the latest Mudlo Rocks victim as its driver lost a gamble with nature.

By last Saturday the beach between Rainbow and Double Island Point was only just navigable by vehicle up to an hour after low tide.

That situation has worsened as the area pushes closer to a king tide tomorrow of 2.31m at 8.46am.

The big tides have stripped sand from the Mudlo Rocks leaving drivers with the choice of a long trip around to Double Island Point via the Freshwater Road or gambling with placing their vehicles between the rocks and an incoming swell which will increase in power over the coming days as Cyclone Oma approaches the south east Queensland coast.

Sam Mitchell from the Rainbow Beach Tourist Information Centre said the driver who lost his vehicle this morning should not have been on the beach.

"He shouldn't be trying to get around the rocks just before high tide," he said.

Mr Mitchell said with the swell expected to pick up tonight conditions along the beach would only worsen.

"I've had reports that the dunes are eroding already," he said.

After tomorrow's 2.31m peak, morning high tides would remain at 2.25m at 9.26am Thursday and 2.13m at 10.10am Friday.

Night time lows would be 0.26m at 1.24am tomorrow and 0.37mm at 2.21am Thursday.