King of the jungle

PRESTIGIOUS: Crowds gather for the Magic Millions Carnival at Surfers Paradise. Photo: Emily Halloran

HORSE RACING: In addition to the Tansey/Walker owned Howwonderfullifeis Ipswich will have another horse flying the city’s flag at the Magic Millions Carnival on the Gold Coast.

Owned by a local syndicate headed by butcher John Wilkinson, Tarzan will line up in the Magic Millions sprint tomorrow.

The event is worth $580,000 to the winner with a total pool of $1 million.

An outstanding old campaigner, Tarzan was equal fourth pick for the race over 1200m at $11 earlier in the week.

He is trained by Stuart Kendrick and Luke Tarrant will occupy the saddle.

The seven-year-old bay gelding races in royal blue, yellow check and armbands.

Look for Tarzan, who holds the track record over 1000m at the Sunshine Coast, to jump to the front and just keep running.

The syndicate, which features nine men from around the Ipswich region, and their beloved horse have enjoyed considerable success since taking over ownership.

Tarzan has racked up an impressive $540,200 total prizemoney throughout his career.

Since 2018, the Magic Million sprint has been known as the Magic Millions Snippets in honour of the inaugural 1987 two-year-old Classic winner.