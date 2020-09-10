Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A film business that worked on Hollywood blockbusters including King Kong has collapsed into liquidation and its owner has revealed what happened.
A film business that worked on Hollywood blockbusters including King Kong has collapsed into liquidation and its owner has revealed what happened.
Business

King Kong collapse as film company goes bust

by Hayden Johnson
10th Sep 2020 2:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Brisbane special effects company which worked on Hollywood blockbusters, including Peter Jackson's King Kong, has gone into liquidation.

SLB Media, trading as Steve Boyle Studios, collapsed this week owing $55,873 to four creditors following a major downturn in the film industry.

Company owner Steve Boyle, a long-time employee of the film industry, worked on design, make-up, props and special effects for a dozen films in Australia and around the world.

Steve Boyle Studios did special effects for movies before it collapsed into liquidation. Picture: Supplied
Steve Boyle Studios did special effects for movies before it collapsed into liquidation. Picture: Supplied

Liquidator Jarvis Archer of Revive Financial was handed control of the company on Tuesday.

Mr Boyle said the company was affected by COVID-19, but said the liquidation was "more for personal reasons".

"SLB media has been on the way out for some time and it was time to say goodbye to it," he said.

"Because SLB was so intertwined with other companies which were joint operated with my former partner we decided to just allow it to be liquidated, which although humbling, has been the best solution for us to have everything wrapped up so we can move on with our own paths and rebuild."

Mr Archer said the Ascot company owed four creditors, including two financiers and the Australian Taxation Office, $55,873.

Mr Boyle said he was building another company to create new films and grow a production house.

Originally published as King Kong collapse: Brisbane film company goes bust

business closure movies slb media

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Clive Palmer guard to contest Lockyer seat

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Clive Palmer guard to contest Lockyer seat

        Politics A PRISON corrections officer will challenge the seat of Lockyer in the upcoming election. HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT HIM:

        New 150-place child care centre planned near Costco

        Premium Content New 150-place child care centre planned near Costco

        Council News Plans show the centre would have 922sqm of indoor space and 2991sqm of outdoor play...

        The man who wants to give 600 meatworkers their jobs back

        Premium Content The man who wants to give 600 meatworkers their jobs back

        News It comes as 600 full-time jobs were lost at JBS Dinmore on Wednesday

        Luxury pet motel granted expansion approval

        Premium Content Luxury pet motel granted expansion approval

        Pets & Animals A PET motel that can currently care for 20 cats will more than triple its...