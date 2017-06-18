'King' Judah safe from The Voice's double elimination

JUDAH Kelly is still the favourite to win The Voice after an other stunning performance tonight.

The Laidley singer was 'radiant' in his rendition of Sam Smith's ballad I'm Not The Only One.

"You radiate when you're on stage... you won my heart once again," Kelly Rowland said.

"Just keep doing what you're doing; you're absolutely brilliant."

Boy George was also full of praise, ordering more of the same from 'King Judah'.

"That's the easiest, most believable vocal you've delivered," he said.

"I want to hear you sing like that every week Judah, every week."

Viewers also got another look at Judah's sense of humour. When his coach Delta Goodrem jokingly told him he would be singing Abba's Dancing Queen, he went along with it and had a dance with his mentor.

Once again Judah trended on Twitter with the #kingjudah hashtag, and even has some celebrity supporters including Wendell Sailor:

I hope @judah_kelly wins this I'm on the #KingJudah bandwagon 100% — Wendell Sailor (@RealBigDell) June 18, 2017

Claire Howell and Tim Conlon were eliminated after a sing-off against Berni Harrison, meaning Judah is the only singer left on Team Delta.